There were signs of smoke before the fires in both cases, as Portland needed to get below the luxury tax line after losing Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury and Indiana announced its willingness to trade core pieces in early December. The Blazers and Pacers are better off playing for draft lottery ping-pong balls, meaning that both teams might not be done dealing.
But Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin and Pacers President Kevin Pritchard are hardly the only executives under the microscope this week. Here are five more to watch as the clock ticks down on trade season.
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers
Imagine the citywide sigh of resignation and disappointment in Philadelphia if Morey is unable to find a taker for Ben Simmons after six straight months of rumors. There’s pressure building on all sides: Recent chatter about a possible deal for James Harden has ramped up expectations; franchise center Joel Embiid has played sensationally and is the NBA’s leading scorer; and Philadelphia potentially has a pathway to reaching the East finals thanks to Brooklyn’s recent nosedive. Now is the time for action.
Yet Morey told Philadelphia’s 97.5 two weeks ago that a Simmons trade remained “less likely than likely,” and it’s unclear whether Philadelphia’s play-it-slow approach to its all-star guard’s holdout has succeeded in generating any new suitors. Nets Coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday that Harden wouldn’t be dealt before the deadline, which could either be meaningless lip service or a death blow to the 76ers’ short-term dream scenario.
If a deal doesn’t emerge this week, the speculation tying Harden to Philadelphia will surely roll over into the summer. In the meantime, though, Morey would be stuck facing an awful lot of unhappy campers wondering whether Embiid is destined to hit another playoff roadblock.
Monte McNair, Sacramento Kings
The Kings were 6-11 (.353) when Luke Walton became the first NBA coach to be fired this season. Under Alvin Gentry, his interim replacement, Sacramento is 14-24 (.368). News flash: The problem is the players, not the coach. After ranking dead last in defensive efficiency last season, the Kings are up to 29th this season. They come by those numbers honestly, as their collective care factor is regularly embarrassing and has prompted more than a few postgame rants from Gentry.
McNair has been restrained since taking over in Sept. 2020, but it’s time. It’s past time. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield have been on the block forever. One or both should go. Marvin Bagley III still hasn’t figured it out in four seasons, and it’s time to chalk up his selection as a terrible draft mistake and move on. Lead guard De’Aaron Fox has endured a disappointing season, often looking like a guy who wants a change of scenery. Although moving him would be more drastic, the Kings don’t have much to lose as they track toward their 16th straight lottery trip.
Tommy Sheppard, Washington Wizards
Washington’s fantastic start to the season has become a distant memory thanks to a two-month free fall. The Wizards have gone 11-20 since Dec. 1 — including seven losses in their last eight games — and their veterans haven’t exactly been shy about chirping their frustrations. Bradley Beal said after an embarrassing loss to the Clippers that “we got guys trying to stay alive, trying to stay on the team, trying to avoid being traded,” adding that he just wants to win when asked about his future with the organization. Spencer Dinwiddie revealed that his attempt to be a vocal leader “wasn’t necessarily welcomed” by his teammates. And Montrezl Harrell said after a loss this weekend that he’s “tired of hearing” about the Wizards’ lack of energy and that the “mood of the team… sucks.”
Despite all those negative vibes, Sheppard could be in a much worse spot. Remember, he’s not stuck with John Wall’s contract like the Houston Rockets or with Russell Westbrook’s erratic decision-making like the Los Angeles Lakers. Trading Wall and Westbrook created valuable flexibility that can be put to use. Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans might be difficult to move given their generous contracts and middling play, but everyone else on Washington’s roster is tradable. Sheppard’s job this week is to shake up his team’s ailing chemistry, and trading Harrell’s $9.7 million expiring contract would be a logical place to start.
Leon Rose, New York Knicks
Look no further than New York’s January trade for Cam Reddish to find evidence of developing cracks between the front office and coaching staff. The Knicks sacrificed a first-round pick to take a flier on the 22-year-old Reddish, a talented but unproven scoring wing. In 11 games since the trade, Reddish has played 21 minutes and the Knicks have gone 3-8. The halcyon days of “Bing Bong” have given way to the harsh reality that New York is probably going to miss the play-in tournament.
If Rose is looking at his roster with clear eyes, he will force Coach Tom Thibodeau’s hand by trading away veterans so that younger prospects like Reddish get an opportunity to play. Doing so might require that he reverse course and seek takers for Evan Fournier, Alec Burks or Nerlens Noel, all of whom were signed to multiyear contracts in the summer. When it comes to Julius Randle, who has repeatedly expressed frustration during a poor season, exercising patience would be preferable to selling low.
Danny Ainge, Utah Jazz
Did Utah just spend years building toward a peak that it will never reach? That’s the frightening predicament facing Owner Ryan Smith, General Manager Justin Zanik and Ainge, who arrived as CEO of Basketball Operations in December. The Jazz is headed toward its sixth straight playoff appearance, but has fallen back to the middle of the West’s playoff pack after an amazing 2020-21 season. Its defense has slipped to 14th — its worst ranking since 2014-15 — and the Jazz has struggled to win over the last month when Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell has been sidelined. To make matters worse, beloved glue guy Joe Ingles was recently lost to a season-ending knee injury.
Ainge and company face a decision: Do they package Ingles’ expiring contract and picks to shore up their defensive personnel and playoff rotation, or do they conclude that they just don’t have enough to compete with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors? Without a talent injection, the Gobert/Mitchell pairing runs the risk of stalling out before it ever reaches the West finals.
