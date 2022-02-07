Washington’s fantastic start to the season has become a distant memory thanks to a two-month free fall. The Wizards have gone 11-20 since Dec. 1 — including seven losses in their last eight games — and their veterans haven’t exactly been shy about chirping their frustrations. Bradley Beal said after an embarrassing loss to the Clippers that “we got guys trying to stay alive, trying to stay on the team, trying to avoid being traded,” adding that he just wants to win when asked about his future with the organization. Spencer Dinwiddie revealed that his attempt to be a vocal leader “wasn’t necessarily welcomed” by his teammates. And Montrezl Harrell said after a loss this weekend that he’s “tired of hearing” about the Wizards’ lack of energy and that the “mood of the team… sucks.”