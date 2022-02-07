Per a police report, a recorded interview of Kamara was conducted at the stadium, where Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards as his NFC team lost to the AFC in the NFL’s annual all-star game.
Kamara, 26, was taken to Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was subsequently released after posting $5,000 bond (per KLAS-TV). Formal charges have yet to be filed against the five-time Pro Bowl selection. If tried and convicted of the charge, Kamara could face a prison sentence of one to five years and a fine of $10,000.
According to police, a man identified as Darnell Greene spoke to them at a hospital Saturday where he was getting treatment for injuries that included an orbital fracture on his right eye. Greene stated that he was leaving an after-hours nightclub at the casino when he struck up a conversation with a person who was among a group accompanying Kamara. They were waiting for an elevator, Greene stated, and when it arrived he began walking with them toward the open doors when someone put his hand on Greene and stopped him. Greene identified that person as Kamara, and claimed that after he pushed the player’s hand away, he was shoved and then violently attacked by multiple people.
Kamara told police, per a report, that Greene insulted one of his friends and made a threat. Kamara saw a fight break out and Greene get hit by others, he said, before he threw a couple of punches because he thought Greene was running away. Presented with photos taken of the incident, Kamara pointed out himself and a few companions.
Per ESPN, police stated that video of the episode counters Kamara’s claim that Greene was running away and instead shows Greene getting punched by a companion of Kamara’s and then “immediately” attacked by the Saints star. Surveillance video of the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday, shows Kamara punching Greene eight times, including three times after Greene fell to the ground. One of Kamara’s companions stomped on Greene approximately 16 times, per police.
Kamara, the AP’s offensive rookie of the year in 2017, is reportedly set to have a court appearance March 8. The NFL and the Saints have yet to issue public comment.