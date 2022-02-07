Rodman is the youngest among 23 players who will report to training camp Thursday in San Diego ahead of matches against the Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and New Zealand on Feb. 20 (both in Carson, Calif.) and Iceland on Feb. 23 in Frisco, Tex.
The former youth national team star participated in a U.S. senior camp for the first time last month in Austin. In trimming the roster for the SheBelieves Cup squad, Coach Vlatko Andonovski said Rodman “looks really good in the league, but the national team is a different animal.”
Andonovski’s interest in Rodman’s development, though, led him to invite her to tournament workouts.
With seven goals and seven assists, she was the National Women’s Soccer League rookie of the year in 2021 and helped the Spirit win its first championship. She was also named the U.S. Soccer Federation’s young player of the year, and last week, Rodman signed the largest contract in NWSL history — a four-year deal that people close to the situation said was worth at least $1.1 million.
The other forwards in U.S. camp are Spirit teammate Ashley Hatch, Chicago’s Mallory Pugh, Gotham FC’s Margaret Purce, Portland’s Sophia Smith and Kansas City’s Lynn Williams.
In seeking to evaluate a younger corps ahead of World Cup and Olympic qualifying this summer, Andonovski omitted veteran forwards Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath.
Rodman and Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (nee Bledsoe) are the only players in the SheBelieves Cup camp who have never appeared in a senior international match.
Notes: Spirit goalkeeper Devon Kerr, 24, was named to the Canadian national team for the first time. Canada will join host England, Spain and Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup, Feb. 17-23. …
The Spirit will open the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 19 in Orlando before hosting three consecutive matches, the league announced Monday.
In the East Region, Washington will play Gotham FC on March 25 at Leesburg’s Segra Field, North Carolina on March 30 at Audi Field and Orlando on April 3 at Audi Field. The last two matches are April 17 at Gotham and April 23 at North Carolina.
Each of the three group winners and the best second-place team will advance to the semifinals of the 12-team tournament, which will serve as a tuneup for the regular season.