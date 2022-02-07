It was a relatively muted celebration given the circumstances, but Beekman had delivered a similar exhilarating moment last season with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to vanquish Syracuse in the ACC tournament.
This time, after Duke’s Paolo Banchero missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, Beekman’s dramatic basket produced by far Virginia’s most significant victory of the season.
“It’s just another big shot, and I hit it,” Beekman said.
In posting their first victory of the season over a ranked opponent and winning their third game in a row overall, the Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5) collected a coveted Quadrant 1 victory based on the NCAA’s NET rankings in their bid to fortify their NCAA tournament résumé.
Despite going 2 for 12 on three-pointers, Virginia beat the Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3) at Cameron Indoor for only the second time since 1995 and secured a road win against a top-10 opponent for the first time since Feb. 11, 2019, when it defeated then-No. 8 North Carolina, 69-61.
Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 17 points for Virginia, which was coming off a 71-58 win Saturday against Miami. The undersize forward also applied suffocating defense while guarding Banchero, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman standout. Banchero leads Duke at 17.5 points per game but finished Tuesday with a season-low nine on 3-for-9 shooting in addition to a game-high four turnovers.
Virginia center Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points, making all eight of his field goal attempts, and had six rebounds. The redshirt sophomore had four dunks in the second half — all on passes from Clark, who had eight points and nine assists.
But the lasting image will be Beekman’s three-pointer over Banchero, which kept Virginia firmly in the mix for a top-four seed in the ACC tournament. The top four finishers in the regular season are assured of double byes in the ACC tournament, which begins March 8 at Barclays Center in New York.
Center Mark Williams led Duke with 16 points but played only 18 minutes while contending with second-half foul trouble.
Duke had moved in front 68-66 with 1:28 left on a pair of foul shots from guard Trevor Keels. The Blue Devils collected a defensive rebound with 10 seconds to play before Clark swooped in to force a held ball. The possession arrow favored Virginia, and then came Beekman’s heroics.
“We had it set up for either Armaan [Franklin] or Kihei to get the shot,” Beekman said. “I think having Mark Williams on the ball for them, he kind of got lost, so when I came up, I was just kind of wide open. I didn’t know if Kihei was going to pass it or if he sees me.”
“Reece is a great player,” said Keels, a former Paul VI standout. “I played against him in AAU, and he tried to recruit me to come to U-Va., so I’m not surprised he made the shot. He stepped up in a big game and made a shot.”
Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:
Escalating tensions
A sequence early in the second half underscored the contentious nature of the game and prompted Cavaliers associate head coach Jason Williford to leap out of his seat and engage in a heated exchange near midcourt.
Moments earlier, Williams, clutching the ball and trying to make a move to the basket, had spun his left elbow around and connected to the jaw of Shedrick, who fell to the floor and drew an offensive foul.
Officials had to intervene to separate coaches and players from both benches before conducting a video review and assessing Williams with a common foul rather than a flagrant. Still, officials charged each bench with a technical foul.
Homecoming for three Cavs
All three of Virginia’s players who hail from North Carolina grew up a short drive from Duke’s campus — including Gardner, who began his college career at East Carolina before transferring to Virginia this season. Gardner’s hometown of Wake Forest is roughly 23 miles from Durham, but the senior forward was making his first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium as a player.
Shedrick is a native of Holly Springs, which is about 30 miles from Duke, and reserve guard Carson McCorkle’s family resides in nearby Raleigh.