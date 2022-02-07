That sequence was the lowlight of the Washington Wizards’ 121-100 loss Monday night. They have dropped eight of their past nine games.
Things were looking up for Washington (24-29) — until they weren’t. The home team endured another ugly first quarter and trailed by 15 after 12 minutes, but a second-quarter bounce-back put the Wizards in position to be competitive in the second half.
Then the Heat’s Kyle Lowry came out of halftime and knocked down a three-pointer. Then Duncan Robinson added one of his own. Then Bam Adebayo followed a dunk with a layup, and the Wizards were down 17 after trailing by just seven at halftime.
The Wizards mounted another rally behind a spurt from Corey Kispert, but the Heat (35-20) closed the third quarter on a 15-1 run to take a 91-70 lead into the fourth — with Wizards fans getting drowned out of their own building.
From there, Miami opened the final period with seven straight points, and the competitive part of the game was over.
The Heat was efficient on offense throughout and finished the night shooting 56.6 percent. It added an 18-for-32 effort (56.3 percent) from behind the three-point line.
Adebayo scored a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Butler finished with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Gabe Vincent chipped in 16 points and eight assists off the bench.
Kispert matched a career high with 20 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 13. Aaron Holiday put up 14 points, Kyle Kuzma finished with 12, and Rui Hachimura had 11.
Here’s what else to know about Monday’s loss:
Beal update
Monday was the fourth straight game that Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. didn’t have an update before the game but said Beal would be reevaluated before Thursday’s matchup with Brooklyn. Holiday again started in Beal’s place.
No Gafford
Center Daniel Gafford tested positive twice Sunday and entered the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. That left Thomas Bryant and Harrell at center — and that actually made life easier for Unseld. Gafford had been pulled from the regular rotation as his coach focused on a two-man plan at the position.
Trade deadline nears
The Wizards roster that takes the floor Thursday night against the Nets could look markedly different from the one that was on the floor Monday. The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, and the Wizards’ struggles after a 10-3 start have opened the door to more possibilities than expected two months ago.