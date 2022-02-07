That sequence was the lowlight of the Washington Wizards’ 121-100 loss Monday night. They have dropped eight of their past nine games.
“I think the biggest thing with us is ... our effort level and then our response,” Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma said. “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. And I think that kind of just sums up what’s kind of been going on. As soon as we hit a little bit of adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that. In order to be a winning team, you have to be a lot more mentally strong than that. It’s something that we’ve lacked.”
Things were looking up for Washington (24-29) — until they weren’t. The home team endured another ugly first quarter and trailed by 15 after 12 minutes, but a second-quarter bounce-back put the Wizards in position to be competitive in the second half.
Then the Heat’s Kyle Lowry came out of halftime and knocked down a three-pointer. Then Duncan Robinson added one of his own. Then Bam Adebayo followed a dunk with a layup, and the Wizards were down 17 after trailing by just seven at halftime.
The Wizards mounted another rally behind a spurt from Corey Kispert, but the Heat (35-20) closed the third quarter on a 15-1 run to take a 91-70 lead into the fourth — with Wizards fans getting drowned out of their own building.
From there, Miami opened the final period with seven straight points, and the competitive part of the game was over.
The Heat was efficient on offense throughout and finished the night shooting 56.6 percent. It added an 18-for-32 effort (56.3 percent) from the three-point line.
“Some of them were easy looks,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I think we gave up six just kind of walk-in threes, and that was kind of a priority for us. ... That can’t happen.”
Adebayo scored a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Butler finished with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Gabe Vincent chipped in 16 points and eight assists off the bench.
Kispert matched a career high with 20 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 13. Aaron Holiday put up 14 points, Kuzma finished with 12, and Rui Hachimura had 11.
“Just finding other ways to have an impact, whether that’s offensive rebounding or cutting or spreading the floor,” said Kispert, who was disappointed by his 1-for-6 shooting from long range. “I got one to go tonight, and that felt really good. So I’m going to try to build on that.”
Here’s what else to know about Monday’s loss:
Beal update
Monday was the fourth straight game that Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. Unseld didn’t have an update before the game but said Beal would be reevaluated before Thursday’s matchup with Brooklyn. Holiday again started in Beal’s place.
No Gafford
Center Daniel Gafford tested positive twice Sunday and entered the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. That left Thomas Bryant (eight points) and Harrell at center — and that actually made life easier for Unseld. Gafford had been pulled from the regular rotation as his coach focused on a two-man plan at the position.
Trade deadline nears
The Wizards roster that takes the floor Thursday night against the Nets could look markedly different from the one that was on the floor Monday. The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, and the Wizards’ struggles after a 10-3 start have opened the door to more possibilities than were expected two months ago.
“It’s a very challenging time for a lot of different people,” Kuzma said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are fighting for their next contract. Mentally, the trade deadline’s right here. So that creeps into a lot of guys’ heads around this time.”
Fan issue
A kerfuffle between a member of the Wizards’ staff and a fan broke out behind the bench as time expired. Manager of player development Mike Batiste could be seen jumping up and heading toward someone in the stands as Harrell got in between, pulled Batiste away and walked him down the tunnel toward the locker room.
The game ended as the incident occurred, so no one was ejected. The Wizards are expected to review the video for more details of what happened.
“I turned around after I think it kind of began,” Unseld said. “To my understanding, the several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we had to take the high road — just can’t indulge in that. But I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line, and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. But, either way, have got to take the high road.”