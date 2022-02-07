“I think the biggest thing with us is ... our effort level and then our response,” Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma said. “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. And I think that kind of just sums up what’s kind of been going on. As soon as we hit a little bit of adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that. In order to be a winning team, you have to be a lot more mentally strong than that. It’s something that we’ve lacked.”