“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said in a statement. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”
Beal averaged 23.2 points in 40 games while shooting a career-low 30 percent from three-point range. The injury for 10th-year veteran, who can become a free agent this summer, could change the outlook for the struggling Wizards (24-29) heading into Thursday’s trade deadline. The team has lost nine of its last 11 games and has fallen to 11th place in the Eastern conference.
Beal has been part of trade speculation with 2022-23 being the final year of his two-year, $70.1 million deal. The team has offered a four-year, $181.5 million extension, but Beal said he was in no hurry to sign. With the team struggling, Beal out and no guarantee that he will sign the deal, Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard will have plenty of decisions to make by Thursday with a bloated roster and fading playoff hopes.
“My biggest thing is getting us off going to a good start,” Beal previously said. “We worry about the contract money and all that later. I’ll let them deal with it when the time comes, for sure. I got all year to sign, too. So I’m not in a rush.”
Beal was attempting to take a charge at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter against the Grizzlies when he braced himself while going to the floor. He finished playing the game, but was later diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
The team-wide struggles had not evaded the three-time all-star who made his first all-NBA team last season. His scoring average was the lowest since the 2016-17 season. A 45.1 shooting percentage was his lowest since 2015-16, but his 6.6 assists were a career high.
There was high optimism at the beginning of the season from Beal after the Russell Westbrook trade brought in Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell.
“I’ve said it earlier — we have depth, like, we have playmakers, we have shooters, we have bigs, but we can’t just throw it out there and think it’s going to work. We have to figure it out, how to mesh and how we jell the right way,” Beal said at the time. “But it feels good knowing that we have the pieces we need to be able to compete on a nightly basis to win games.”
