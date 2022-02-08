Washington entered Tuesday’s game, its first after the all-star break, looking to course-correct after an inconsistent stretch marred by special teams woes and questions in net. Instead, the Capitals again blew a multigoal lead and pulled their starting goalie en route to a lackluster loss. They have dropped four of their past six games.
“The only one that’s going to turn this around is us players,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding and come together as a team and find our identity. That’s what we’re here for. We want to be as good as possible, and now is the time to really play as a group.”
Before the late drama, rookie Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus a 4-3 lead 2:40 into the final period. Capitals goalie Pheonix Copley, who was making his first NHL start since 2019, was pulled at that point after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Ilya Samsonov relieved him and finished with six saves but was burned for Jenner’s winner. Vitek Vanecek was unavailable because of an injury, and Washington did not believe Samsonov was ready to start after a long break over All-Star Weekend.
“The last month we’re having trouble finding a consistent 60 minutes, and it’s kind of showing,” defenseman Nick Jensen said. “We’re giving up a lot, battling back, but then we’re giving up more. We just have to find a way to play consistent 60-minute games.”
The Capitals jumped out to a 2-0 lead only 40 seconds into the second period after a first-period goal from Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd’s tally to start the second. Dowd’s goal hit the skate of the Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand and got past goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.
Patrik Laine cut Washington’s lead in half with 10:22 left in the second with a rocket from the circle on the power play past Copley. Columbus’s Adam Boqvist tied the score at 2 at 12:42, just two seconds after another penalty expired. Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead with his power-play goal at 15:57 before Laine notched his second power-play goal with three seconds left in the period.
“We all have to play better, and I think that will help us find our identity,” Dowd said. “Our team is so full of role players that we know what our identities are and we just need to consistently get back to that and continue to work hard.”
Ovechkin returned to action after missing one game — plus the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas — following a positive test for the coronavirus Wednesday. Ovechkin, who was asymptomatic, was cleared to play Tuesday morning. He skated his normal shifts and had the primary assist on Kuznetsov’s goal.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss:
Goalie carousel
Copley got the nod after stopping 21 of 22 shots in relief of Samsonov in a loss to Edmonton last week. Vanecek remains unavailable after he suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 1 at Pittsburgh. Vanecek, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, is working out at the practice facility but has not been on the ice.
Samsonov was stellar in relief of Vanecek against the Penguins, making 43 saves. But he allowed three goals on the first four shots against Edmonton, and he was not able to practice Monday after turning in what the team called a false positive test result.
No Ovechkin in Montreal
Ovechkin returned to the roster Tuesday, but he will not be able to play Thursday in Montreal because of Canada’s tighter coronavirus restrictions.
Ovechkin said the most important aspect of the Capitals’ season in the coming months is health. In addition to Vanecek, T.J. Oshie remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Fellow forward Anthony Mantha, who had shoulder surgery in November, is making progress and is expected to start skating soon.
“Obviously right now in this month we don’t have lots of games,” Ovechkin said. “We are going to have lots of days off, so just have to work for your conditioning work in your gym, get more power in your body and get ready for rest of the season.”
Power-play change
Washington changed its power play personnel, taking Kuznetsov off the first unit and dropping him to the second for its first two chances. Lars Eller was promoted to the first unit in his place.
Coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday morning that he wanted to split up Backstrom and Kuznetsov to give more balance to the power-play units. But that approach changed midway through the game Tuesday night — Kuznetsov was back on the top unit, with Eller on the second.
Kuznetsov scored on that power-play chance, and Washington finished 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
Roster moves
With taxi squads no longer an option coming out of the all-star break, Washington started moving players off its roster to be compliant with the 23-man limit.
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski was placed on waivers. The Capitals claimed him off waivers from Seattle in October, and he played in seven games, notching one assist.
Forward Brett Leason, who had three goals and three assists in 33 games, was sent to Hershey of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old averaged 9:03 of ice time.