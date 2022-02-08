“Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations,” Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said in a statement. “We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”
Everett was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R that was traveling north on Gum Spring Road around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, when his car veered off the road. The vehicle struck several trees before rolling over, according to the sheriff’s office’s initial news release of the accident.
Peters, the longtime girlfriend of Everett and an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Everett suffered serious injuries, but none were life-threatening. He was placed on the team’s non-football injury list, ending his season early.
The extent of his injuries were not disclosed, but in a photo taken during a birthday celebration for teammate Landon Collins, Everett was seen wearing a boot on his left foot and a cast around his right arm.
In a statement Tuesday, the Washington Commanders said they are aware of the charge and are monitoring the situation but declined to comment further.
In a nine-minute redacted recording of the 911 call from the accident, two male witnesses recounted the harrowing moments to a dispatcher. One of the witnesses said he was driving his own car at the time of the accident and that Everett was driving behind him. He told the dispatcher the car was “trapped in the trees” and pleaded for responders to “please hurry.”
A seven-year NFL veteran, Everett signed with Washington in 2015 after initially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent. He quickly developed into a core special teams player and key reserve at safety, totaling 154 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 89 career games with the team. He has one year remaining on his contract, but his $1.8 million salary for 2022 is not guaranteed.
A day after the crash, Peters’s family issued a statement to local TV outlets, saying it was “devastated by the loss,” and shortly after it established the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation.
“Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children,” the family said at the time.