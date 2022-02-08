What to read about the Washington Commanders

The congressional committee investigating the NFL’s handling of long-standing allegations of sexual harassment in the Washington offices has invited several former employees to tell their stories and answer questions about their experience during a roundtable discussion.

What went wrong for Washington in 2021? Four major issues stand out.

The Commanders have plenty of questions to answer before they start training camp. Here are the biggest roster questions as the offseason arrives.

Coach Ron Rivera’s third offseason at the helm of the Commanders will be all about the search for a franchise quarterback.

J.D. McKissic has found his place in the NFL, becoming a core playmaker and leader in his two seasons with Washington.