Sabonis, 25, blossomed into a two-time all-star with the Pacers thanks to his high-efficiency scoring, high-volume rebounding and skilled passing, but the son of Lithuanian great Arvydas Sabonis never found an ideal frontcourt fit alongside shot-blocking specialist Myles Turner. He averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season, joining Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as the only players to hit all three of those statistical benchmarks.
Despite those gaudy numbers, Pacers President Kevin Pritchard hinted in December that big moves could be coming for the small-market franchise, which has ranked 30th in home attendance this season. In an interview with The Athletic, Pritchard said that Indiana was “trying to manufacture that real star” as it looked ahead, a comment that Sabonis said “caught me off guard.” Pritchard later clarified that he felt the Pacers “have multiple stars on our team but we all know we need more.” The Pacers’ trade of Sabonis comes just two days after they sent forward Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a collection of draft picks.
Haliburton, 21, has averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season after immediately establishing himself as a trustworthy and unselfish guard as a rookie. While the 2020 lottery pick might not boast star potential as a lead scoring option, he is a reliable outside shooter and should serve as one of the new faces of Indiana’s burgeoning youth movement.
The 29-year-old Hield is one of the NBA’s most prolific three-point shooters, but his one-dimensional offensive game and inattentive defense helped cost him his starting spot this season. A frequent subject of trade rumors in recent years, Hield’s hefty contract — he’s making $22.5 million this season and owed an additional $39 million over the next two seasons — has diminished his return value. Thompson, meanwhile, is a veteran center on an expiring contract.
Sacramento General Manager Monte McNair had pursued a patient approach since arriving in September 2020, but the Kings’ wayward effort and losing record forced his hand this week. Acquiring Sabonis gives the Kings a proven interior scorer that they have lacked since the DeMarcus Cousins era, though it cost them a promising and fan-friendly young piece in Haliburton. Sacramento sits just two games out of the West’s play-in mix, and it’s possible that Sabonis could provide a short-term boost in the standings.
If not, Sabonis will serve as a tentpole piece in planning efforts as he is under contract through 2023-24. Lamb is on an expiring contract, while Holiday is signed through next season and can offer rotation minutes to fill the gaps created by Haliburton’s departure.