“One moment I’m preparing for the Tour de France, giving it all on my time trial bike, and the next I’m fighting for my life,” he said in a brief video in which he thanked medical personnel at Clinica Universidad de La Sabana (translation via Cycling News).
Bernal became one of the youngest cyclists to win the Tour de France when he finished first in the famed race in 2019. He won the Giro d’Italia last year, but the crash in January upended his promising career and shortly after it, he tweeted that he had a “95 percent chance of ending quadriplegic” or even dying.
“Fortunately, I fell into good hands, and I believe that if it wasn’t for you [the medics], it would be a different story, so I have to thank you for allowing me to have a second chance,” said Bernal, who stood briefly for photos, then sat in a wheelchair.
“In truth, for me it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive. In the days where I was in pain, I said to myself, ‘At least I feel pain — at least I feel something’ and that’s thanks to you.”
Bernal had been training with several members of his Ineos Grenadiers team near his hometown of Zipaquira when he struck a bus that pulled over into an emergency lane to drop off a passenger. Bernal is expected to have at least two more surgeries, on his right hand and his mouth.
“I’m obviously now starting a very long process, but you have already done the hard work. My respects for everything you do — you deserve a lot more recognition than we give you, and thank you genuinely for giving me a second chance,” he said. “I hope to one day be able to repay in some way all that you’ve done for me.”
More from The Post:
Perspective: American cycling has a racism problem