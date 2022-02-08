Eric Kay, the team’s former communications director, is on trial in federal court, where he is accused of providing Skaggs with a lethal cocktail of drugs, fentanyl and oxycodone. Kay, who faces charges of conspiring to possess illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, has pleaded not guilty.
Skaggs, whose Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, a suburb of Fort Worth, on July 1, 2019. The trial comes after months of wrangling by the government, Kay’s attorneys and the Angels as the case threatens to spill into the open the underbelly of at least one Major League Baseball clubhouse. Multiple players, including former star pitcher Matt Harvey, are expected to testify about opioid use in baseball.
Skaggs’s death led to MLB adding opioids to its drug-testing protocol, though it has said it will favor a “treatment-based” approach to regulating the drugs.
In her opening arguments Tuesday, assistant U.S. attorney Lindsey Beran told the jury it will hear evidence that points only to Kay as the person who gave Skaggs drugs that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
“Eric Kay was Tyler Skaggs’s drug dealer,” Beran said.
Furthermore, she said, Kay “knew what he was looking for, and those were pills containing fentanyl.” Beran said he preferred “counterfeit oxycodone” pills “because fentanyl was cheaper and mimicked the high” of oxycodone.
But Kay’s attorney, Reagan Wynn, said the jury would hear evidence that cast doubt on who gave Skaggs the drugs that killed him.
Wynn acknowledged that Kay initially lied to investigators about being in Skaggs’s hotel room the night before the pitcher was found dead but said it was only because he “completely freaked” upon learning of the player’s death.
It was “the stupidest thing he did,” Wynn said, but only because Kay, like Skaggs, was addicted to drugs.
“Eric Kay was a drug addict,” he said of his client, “and unfortunately, you’re going to learn that Tyler Skaggs was, too.”
Beran said evidence will show Kay alone gave Skaggs the fentanyl and that it was fentanyl that killed him.
Wynn countered by saying Kay did, indeed, give Skaggs two blue pills before the team left Los Angeles for Dallas to play the Rangers. But he kept some of those pills for himself and later crushed and snorted two of them without any effect, the defense lawyer said.
When Kay went to Skaggs’s room on the night of June 30, 2019, he saw three lines of crushed powder on a table — two blue and one “pinkish,” Wynn said.
He said Skaggs invited Kay to take some of the powder but Kay refused. The provider of that powder, Wynn said, was unknown.
After opening arguments, former Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney took the witness stand and told the jury that he became worried when Skaggs, his closest friend on the team, didn’t respond to phone calls or text messages July 1, 2019.
“He would be friends with anyone,” Heaney said of Skaggs. “He made up for my lack of personality.”
Skaggs’s body was found after Heaney notified hotel security.