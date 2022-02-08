Skaggs, whose Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, a suburb of Fort Worth, on July 1, 2019. The trial comes after months of wrangling by the government, Kay’s attorneys and the Angels as the case threatens to spill into the open the underbelly of at least one Major League Baseball clubhouse. Multiple players, including former star pitcher Matt Harvey, are expected to testify about opioid use in baseball.