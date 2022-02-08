“However well-intentioned, the effect of the Rooney Rule has been for team decision-makers to regard interviews with candidates of color as an extraneous step, rather than an integral part of the hiring process,” Marc H. Morial, the National Urban League president and chief executive, said in a news release. “The gravity of the situation is long past the crisis point.”
Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), and Morial were joined by Melanie Campbell, the president and chief executive of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Derrick Johnson, the president and chief executive of the NAACP and Barbara Williams-Skinner, the National African American Clergy Network co-convener, and requested the meeting with Goodell to “establish specific recruiting and hiring practices” that carry “meaningful consequences” for teams that fail to meet requirements, according to the release.
Sharpton said NAN plans to approach states and municipalities to try to halt public funding and tax incentives for NFL stadiums until the league commits to clear timelines and goals for improving diversity.
“NAN also has begun talking to members of Congress about Congressional hearings since public funds are being used to uphold this biased enterprise,” he said. “Lastly, we will be going to major advertisers telling them they cannot continue to use our dollars in this unacceptable economic arrangement.”
The NFL’s hiring practices and lack of diversity in its coaching and executive ranks has been a perennial topic, but it’s faced heightened scrutiny after Flores filed a proposed class-action lawsuit last week against the league and its teams. The former Miami Dolphins head coach accused the NFL of discriminating against Black coaches and denying them opportunity and pay that is equal to their White counterparts.
Flores cited three teams specifically in his complaint — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — and claimed he was subjected to “sham” interviews to satisfy the Rooney Rule, and bribes to tank and tamper. All three teams issued strong denials of the allegations.
“The Rooney Rule has been proven to be something the owners used to deceptively appear to be seeking real diversity,” Sharpton said in Tuesday’s release. “We must have firm targets and timetables.”
In the NFL’s latest cycle, nine teams changed head coaches but only two hired minorities; the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel and the Houston Texans finalized a deal with Lovie Smith. Along with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Ron Rivera in Washington and Robert Saleh with the New York Jets, minorities make up less than 16 percent of the NFL’s head-coaching jobs.
The NFL added two new Black general managers in Ryan Poles (Chicago) and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Minnesota) and a Black assistant general manager in Brandon Brown, hired Monday by the Giants. Pittsburgh is also planning to interview former Washington executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for its GM opening, though no meeting has been scheduled yet, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Washington’s Jason Wright was the only Black team president in the NFL, until the Baltimore Ravens hired Sashi Brown away from Monumental Sports last week, where he oversaw the NBA’s Wizards and WNBA’s Mystics. There are no Black majority owners in the NFL.
Four days after Flores filed his lawsuit, Goodell issued a memo to all 32 clubs, stating the league’s lack of diversity in its current hiring cycle has been “unacceptable” and that the NFL will seek outside experts to help “reevaluate and examine” its policies related to diversity and inclusion.
“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell wrote. “… Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.”
Goodell said the league would turn to players and coaches, as well as advocates and “other authorities in this area” for input on a potential policy changes.
The five activists who spoke with him Monday urged him to continue to include leaders of civil rights and racial justice in the process.
“We had a productive and thoughtful conversation as the NFL shares the goal of ensuring that everyone has equitable access to opportunity,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the dialogue.”