The Boehly proposal fizzled last month after the league’s board of governors cleared the way for the Spirit’s non-equity, nonvoting investors, many of whom backed Kang, to become shareholders.
Nonetheless, Baldwin continued to fight, arguing Kang was not fit to run the team. When it became clear, however, that he no longer had many allies left, people close to the situation said, he and team founder Bill Lynch agreed to sell.
Former NWSL coach Rory Dames was accused by youth players of misconduct decades ago, records and interviews show
Having already received conditional approval by the league to run the Spirit, Kang now needs only to meet a set of standard conditions before officially taking full control. An NWSL spokesman said the league probably would not comment until final details are settled.
Baldwin purchased controlling interest from Lynch before the 2019 season, and Kang, the founder of a health information technology company, joined the group in 2020. Dozens of small-level investors were added early last year.
“I personally appreciate and want to publicly recognize Bill Lynch’s pivotal work as the founding owner of the Spirit bringing women’s professional soccer back to our nation’s capital, and also Steve Baldwin’s leadership, vision and formidable drive in building the Spirit and the outstanding roster that won the 2021 NWSL championship,” Kang said in a statement. “I can’t wait to begin work with our talented, resilient players and staff.”
In announcing the transaction, the Spirit said the organization will be “a locally based, female-led ownership group that is committed to substantial new investments into the team’s staff, operations and infrastructure.”
Devin Talbott — the team’s fourth-largest investor who sold his interest to Kang — is expected to return to the fold. Others might do the same or cash out. The group includes former senator Tom Daschle, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, former World Cup standout Briana Scurry, Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager.
Kang approached D.C. United chief executive Jason Levien about becoming a Spirit investor, people close to the situation said. The Spirit plays home games at United-owned venues: Audi Field in the District and Segra Field in Leesburg.
Ben Olsen — the former United player and coach whom Baldwin named president of club operations in September — will probably be retained. He and Kang have a good working relationship, people close to the team said, and this offseason, Olsen juggled front-office and team responsibilities.
“I am pleased that someone with Michele’s commitment to the Spirit will lead the team in its next chapter,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I sincerely wish her, our wonderful players, and our staff the best.”
He added, “My hope is that the Spirit become the first-ever D.C. premier league sports team to win back-to-back championships,” neglecting to mention United’s MLS titles in 1996-97. Last summer, he and Levien were involved in a dispute over Segra Field’s infrastructure.
Tuesday’s announcement ended a tumultuous stretch for the organization. The relationship between Baldwin and Kang was already frayed when, in August, coach Richie Burke was reassigned. The next day, The Washington Post detailed accusations against Burke of verbally and emotionally abusing players.
Kang repeatedly confronted Baldwin over the treatment of women at the club, which included a top executive and close ally, Larry Best, allegedly using degrading nicknames for female employees and players. Baldwin, in turn, accused Kang of meddling in the team’s “day-to-day affairs” and “compromising” its messaging. A league investigation resulted in Burke’s firing. The team also was banned from league governance matters.
Washington forfeited two games for violating the NWSL’s pandemic protocols — its only two defeats under interim coach Kris Ward, a former assistant who was awarded the permanent job after winning the championship.
The players publicly supported Kang, prompting Baldwin to step down as the Spirit’s chief executive and pledge to sell his stake in the club.
Read more on soccer: