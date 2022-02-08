What’s more, there are no what-ifs surrounding first-year coach Hubert Davis’s team. Only two of North Carolina’s victories have come by less than 10 points, a 94-87 win over Brown on Nov. 12 and a 90-83 overtime triumph last week at Louisville. Just two of its losses have been similarly close; a 93-84 stumble against Purdue on Nov. 20 and a 78-73 setback at Notre Dame on Jan. 5.
So pegging the Tar Heels as not as good as the country’s top teams, but comfortably in the conversation for a postseason berth isn’t difficult. It’s a classic “haven’t-messed-up” profile.
Arguing North Carolina into the field at this point is another matter. It is 0-7 in Quadrant 1 games, the top tier of contests the NCAA men’s basketball committee looks at when making selections. Its top victories are at home against Virginia Tech (14-10) and Michigan (11-9) and the aforementioned defeat of Louisville (11-12).
Making things worse: This year’s relatively down ACC isn’t going to offer the Tar Heels many chances to change that before the end of the regular season. Maybe Clemson, which North Carolina visits Tuesday, can play its way into the top 75 of the NET ranking (top-75 road games count as Quad 1 games). A Feb. 19 trip to Virginia Tech could help.
And, of course, an upset of Duke on March 5 to spoil Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium would be one of the victories of the year for anyone. Of course, Duke just pounded the Tar Heels, 87-67, on Saturday in the Dean Dome.
Without that or a run in the ACC tournament, the Tar Heels’ overall profile is going to look a bit flimsy. They may need quantity rather than quality to make an argument, which is why Carolina is already staring at a limited margin for error over the seven games between now and its next encounter with Duke.
Of course, those are the games the Tar Heels have thrived in. It’s not out of the question that a 23-7 North Carolina bunch makes the short trip to Durham next month. It would fit with exactly who the Tar Heels have been this season.
Field notes
Last four included: Creighton, Miami, San Diego State, Belmont
First four on the outside: North Carolina, Saint Louis, West Virginia, Oklahoma
Next four on the outside: VCU, UAB, Mississippi State, Stanford
Moving in: Belmont, Cal State Fullerton, Cleveland State, Florida, Liberty, Montana State, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, Ohio, Texas State, Yale
Moving out: Arkansas State, Hawaii, Jacksonville State, North Carolina, Oakland, Oklahoma, Princeton, Seattle, Toledo, Weber State, West Virginia
Conference call: Big East (7), Big Ten (7), Southeastern (7), Big 12 (6), Atlantic Coast (4), Pac-12 (4), Mountain West (4), West Coast (4), Ohio Valley (2)
Bracket projection
Midwest vs. East; West vs. South
Midwest Region
Greenville, S.C.
(1) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (16) HORIZON/Cleveland State-COLONIAL/UNC Wilmington winner
(8) Boise State vs. (9) Iowa
Pittsburgh
(5) Marquette vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Ohio
San Diego
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
(6) Southern California vs. (11) Seton Hall
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Arkansas vs. (10) Indiana
(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood
Boise State’s 14-game winning streak ended last week at Wyoming, but the Broncos still get four of their next five at home (including Sunday against Colorado State). The Broncos continue to own the Mountain West’s best profile. … The schedule is about to turn favorable for an already hot Marquette team. After Tuesday’s trip to Connecticut, the Golden Eagles play five of their last six against teams below .500 in the Big East. …
Did Duke’s loss to Virginia help? Absolutely not. But like any other team, the Blue Devils aren’t going to be defined by one game? Their overall profile — especially victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky — remains strong enough to fend off Houston, Illinois and Texas Tech for the last spot on the No. 2 line. At least for now, anyway … Longwood has won 10 in a row for the first time since 1994 — a decade before it reclassified to Division I.
East Region
Indianapolis
(1) Purdue vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State
(8) TCU vs. (9) Colorado State
Buffalo
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Belmont/Miami winner
(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
Portland, Ore.
(3) UCLA vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State
(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Florida
Fort Worth, Texas
(7) Alabama vs. (10) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago
(2) Baylor vs. (15) SUN BELT/Texas State
One of the best games of the season was Purdue’s double-overtime victory over Illinois on Jan. 17. The return game Tuesday in West Lafayette could go a long way in determining the Big Ten regular season champion. … If Belmont is going to land an at-large berth, it doesn’t have much margin for error. Another loss to anyone not named Murray State is a bad idea for the Bruins, who do benefit from a victory at Saint Louis. …
Florida has won three in a row (Oklahoma State, at Missouri, Ole Miss) and gets Georgia at home. It isn’t the greatest set of victories, but it’s a reminder that sometimes a team is just two good weeks away from stabilizing its season and postseason prospects. … Alabama just went 1-2 in a three-game span against Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky. No shame there, but the Crimson Tide needs to take advantage of a relatively tamer schedule over the next four weeks.
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) IVY/Yale
(8) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson vs. (9) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State
Pittsburgh
(5) Michigan State vs. (12) Creighton/San Diego State winner
(4) Texas vs. (13) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
Milwaukee
(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) NORTHEAST/Wagner
(6) Connecticut vs. (11) Notre Dame
Indianapolis
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Oregon
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate
What’s the seeding ceiling for a hypothetical 30-2 Murray State team? It’s too early to offer a firm answer, but the Racers aren’t likely to climb any higher than the No. 6 seed they landed 10 years ago. … Creighton (13-8, 5-5 Big East) owns four Quadrant 1 victories, including at Villanova and Connecticut. That’s why the Bluejays are in the field. They really need to avoid tripping up in the next week and a half with Butler, a home-and-home with Georgetown and a trip to DePaul up next. … Exactly how good is Michigan State? It was a wobbly week for the Spartans, who escaped Maryland after squandering a 15-point lead and then got trounced, 84-63, at Rutgers. They get Wisconsin and Indiana at home this week. …
Notre Dame has won 12 of 14 and owns head-to-head victories against borderline tournament teams Miami and North Carolina. Those could prove useful, but the Irish might just amass enough in sheer quantity to make life easy on the selection committee. … Iowa State is 3-7 in the Big 12, but the Cyclones are done with Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech. There’s an opportunity in the next few weeks to solidify an NCAA bid — or create a more precarious situation.
South Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/New Orleans-SWAC/Southern winner
(8) Wake Forest vs. (9) BYU
Buffalo
(5) Ohio State vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas
(4) Villanova vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State
Milwaukee
(3) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (14) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty
(6) LSU vs. (11) San Francisco
San Diego
(7) Xavier vs. (10) MOUNTAIN WEST/Wyoming
(2) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (15) BIG WEST/Cal State Fullerton
It would behoove BYU to shake off its four-game skid quickly. Fortunately, the Cougars have a pair of weekends against Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount (combined record: 16-30) this month to get well, with a trip to Saint Mary’s wedged in between. … New Mexico State is 14-1 since the start of December, and once again zipping through the WAC. The Aggies are a victory away from their 10th 20-win season in 11 years. …
All the metrics are still favorable for LSU, but the Tigers have lost six of their last seven. A trip to a fading, desperate Texas A&M team Tuesday is up next. … Xavier has split two games in each of the last four weeks. It wouldn’t be the gaudiest way to make the tournament, but the Musketeers would probably be okay if they do that another four times in the regular season and again in the Big East tournament.