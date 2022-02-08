Focusing on those exact results may seem unnecessary compared to focusing on how often favorites cover those numbers, but those specific results matter because they help establish the cost of a half point. The most critical half point is off the three, to -2.5 or +3.5, because those help turn the most likely margin of victory into a winning bet. By knowing how often those results occur, you know the value you need to either get back for giving more points, or pay to get points.
As you can see, betting the Rams at -4 or -4½ doesn’t significantly improve your chances of cashing, so you have two choices: back them at a lower spread and pay more “juice,” or commission, to the sportsbook or go for a bigger spread at plus-money odds. If you choose the former, you are looking for Rams -2½ at -179 or better. If you choose the latter, you want Rams -6.5 at a minimum of +114. Those two prices are a similar value to Rams -4½ when factoring in the cost of each half-point to get you there.
If you choose to back the Bengals +4½, you don’t need to overcomplicate your thinking. You are already through the key number of three and just need to find the best price.
You could, of course, forgo the point spread altogether and play the money line, just make sure you are getting fair value for the risk. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, teams favored by 3½ to 4½ points on the spread have won 63 percent of their matchups, playoffs included. That equates to a fair-value money line of -170 for the Rams. Conversely, a fair-value money line for the Bengals would be +170.
In assessing bets on the game’s total, my projections show it could be a lower scoring game than the lines suggest. The total opened at 49½ and 50 in most areas and has slipped to as low as 48. I am not sure that’s low enough. The Rams are scoring 2.3 points per drive this postseason and the Bengals are chipping in 2.3 points per drive. After adjusting each team’s scoring rate for strength of schedule and accounting for 11 drives per team, we can estimate these two squads will score an average of 46 total points. The adjusted scoring rates also project the total to come under 49 points 57 percent of the time, a positive expectation for an under 49 wager at -110.
You could also look for an alternate line. Some suggestions include under 46 points at +136 or better, under 45 points at +151 or better and under 44 points at +176 or better.