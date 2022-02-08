With the shot clock winding down, Cadets sophomore Kyndal Walker got the ball, sized up her defender and decided to settle for a contested three-pointer. On a night when every basket had been laborious, it seemed wildly optimistic to think points could come that simply.
But they did. Walker’s shot swished through the net, giving the Cadets a late lead they would not relinquish during a 56-49 win in Alexandria.
“I just credit my teammates and coaches for making me feel comfortable taking a shot like that,” said Walker, who scored seven of her 17 points in the final two minutes. “I know, whether that shot is in or out, my team is going to be behind me.”
The gritty road win was a sign of growth and consistency for the Cadets. It has been a strange year for the program, which in recent seasons became accustomed to local dominance and national recognition. Beyond losing two-time All-Met Player of the Year Azzi Fudd to graduation, the young team was beset by myriad issues in the early days of the season: health issues, personal issues, coronavirus issues, scheduling issues. There were plenty of days when the Cadets had to practice with just seven or eight players.
“We’ve all been together and healthy and growing in rhythm for only about three weeks now,” Coach Jonathan Scribner said. “We’re approaching what we would normally be in mid-December.”
With a full roster, St. John’s (10-4) is hoping to hit its stride in the final few weeks of the regular season, before the three-day chaos that is the WCAC tournament. The Cadets entered this game on the back of an impressive win Saturday — a 58-33 rout of Georgetown Visitation, then ranked No. 4 in the area.
But the momentum of that victory was countered Tuesday by an Ireton team filled with energy. The Cardinals (14-9) threw multiple zones at the Cadets, rattling them with long arms and a spirited commitment to stops. Ireton quickly jumped to an 11-2 lead, and it took until halftime for the Cadets to look comfortable.
But Ireton refused to go away, matching St. John’s basket for basket and even threatening to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The Cadets kept the score close enough to set up Walker’s pivotal three.
“That was a big-time grow-up game for us,” Scribner said.
St. John’s has five regular season games remaining. By tournament time, it hopes to surprise anyone who might have forgotten what this program can do.
“I think we’re underrated, and we’ve kept that mentality this season,” junior forward Delaney Thomas said. “We’re ready to show people what we’ve got.”
