The gritty road win was a sign of growth and consistency for the Cadets. It has been a strange year for the program, which in recent seasons became accustomed to local dominance and national recognition. Beyond losing two-time All-Met Player of the Year Azzi Fudd to graduation, the young team was beset by myriad issues in the early days of the season: health issues, personal issues, coronavirus issues, scheduling issues. There were plenty of days when the Cadets had to practice with just seven or eight players.