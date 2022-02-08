“Importantly from my standpoint, I think that omicron appears to have peaked and definitely be on the way down in our population,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said during a video conference with reporters Monday. “And once again, that’s not only good news for the NFL. But I think it’s good news for the country as a whole because we have tended to sort of be an indicator of where things will follow in the country after a few weeks.”