You’re really hoping the Rams kick off first here, because place kicker Matt Gay suffered an injury during warmups before the divisional-round game against the Bucs. He has kicked through the injury, but this bet is more enticing when there’s a chance that one of the kickers might not be truly healthy. There’s also the matter of the special ball, which cannot be manipulated by either kicker and is used only once before being removed for the Hall of Fame. Among players with at least 10 kickoffs this season, Gay ranked 15th and Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson ranked 19th in touchback percentage. The opening kickoff has not been a touchback in 26 of the past 28 Super Bowls, including the past four.