To give everyone an assist, we combed through the lists to find Super Bowl prop bets worth your consideration, with picks below in bold. Note: The listed odds were taken from the prop markets initially offered by the books and may fluctuate as we get closer to kickoff.
For the uninitiated, negative odds denote the favorite (-110 means you would wager $110 to win $100), while positive odds denote the underdog (+110 means you would wager $100 to win $110).
Will more points be scored in the first half or the second half plus overtime? (Caesars)
First half +115
Second half plus overtime -145
Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, the Super Bowl participants have combined to score more points in the second half plus overtime 13 times, and that includes five of the past six Super Bowls. Plus, both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have scored more points per drive in the second half of games than they have in the first half. Cincinnati has a very steep uptick in the second half, too, further tilting the game in this direction.
— Neil Greenberg
Will the largest lead of the game be over or under 14.5 points? (Caesars and DraftKings)
Over 14½ -115
Under 14½ -115
The total opened at 51 points and was quickly bet down to 48½, illustrating that this should be a lower-scoring game than first anticipated. Neither of these teams have been known to rout their opponents, either. The Rams have played just five games this season in which their final margin of victory was 15 points or more, and the Bengals managed six such games. Only the Rams have a win by 15 points or more during this postseason run.
— Neil Greenberg
Will the shortest touchdown of the game be over or under 1½ yards? (Caesars)
Over 1½ yards +120
Under 1½ yards -150
Generally speaking, if you think there is going to be a high-scoring game, you want to take the under for this one because there will be more touchdowns scored and more opportunities for one of those to be at the 1-yard line. This game has been trending toward the under since it opened, so the over 1½ yards is the better value.
Plus, neither of these two teams score much from that close to the goal line. The Rams have seven short-yardage touchdowns this season (out of 61, 11 percent), and the Bengals have six (out of 59, 10 percent), both a smaller share than the NFL at large, playoffs included (227 out of 1,489, 15 percent).
— Neil Greenberg
How many punts will there be in the game? (Caesars)
Over 6½ -150
Under 6½ +120
The Rams and Bengals averaged 11 drives per game in 2021, playoffs included, providing a solid starting point to derive how many punts each team should have. Los Angeles had a punt rate of 28 percent and the Bengals punted on more than a third of their drives (34 percent), which, after adjusting for the defensive prowess of each team, leaves us with an estimated 3.4 punts for the Rams in the Super Bowl and 3.7 more from the Bengals. For a game with 7.1 estimated punts, we would expect there to be more than 6½ punts in the game almost 57 percent of the time, which equates to a money line of -132.
— Neil Greenberg
2021, playoffs included
Est drives
Punt rate
Forced punt rate
Adj punt rate for opp
Projected punts
Los Angeles Rams
11
28 percent
38 percent
31 percent
3.4
Cincinnati Bengals
11
34 percent
35 percent
34 percent
3.7
Which team will have more sacks in the game? (DraftKings)
Los Angeles Rams -225
Cincinnati Bengals +310
Tie +450
This battle in the trenches favors the Rams. According to ESPN, Los Angeles has the better pass-rush win rate and pass-blocking win rate in this matchup, and that should certainly help keep Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on his heels more than the Bengals defensive line will be able to knock Matthew Stafford off-kilter, so this is an easy play. Football Outsiders also calculates that the Rams have a higher adjusted sack rate, which factors in down-and-distance plus opponent, than the Bengals.
2021 regular season
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Pass-rush win rate (ESPN)
53 percent (1st)
36 percent (25th)
Adjusted sack rate (Football Outsiders)
7.6 percent (8th)
6.4 percent (20th)
If that’s not enough, the team total for sacks is set at three for the Rams and 1½ for the Bengals, further bolstering this case.
— Neil Greenberg
Will either team score in the final 3½ minutes? (Westgate)
Yes -165
No +145
You’re paying some heavy juice for “yes” here, but this bet has been pretty reliable in recent years because the games have mostly been competitive: The past seven Super Bowls have been decided by an average of 10.7 points. Even last year’s 22-point win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, the first true blowout since the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos by 35 in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, featured a score in the final 3½ minutes. This prop has hit in 23 of the past 28 Super Bowls, and with just a 4½-point spread, another close or at least competitive game could be at hand this year.
— Matt Bonesteel
What will happen first? (William Hill)
Rams score +105
Rams punt -125
Los Angeles scored before it punted in 12 of 20 games this season, while Cincinnati has allowed opponents to score before punting nine times, including twice in the playoffs. At least one team has scored on its opening drive in 10 of the past 15 Super Bowls.
— Matt Bonesteel
Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? (William Hill)
Yes -150
No +130
You’re really hoping the Rams kick off first here, because place kicker Matt Gay suffered an injury during warmups before the divisional-round game against the Bucs. He has kicked through the injury, but this bet is more enticing when there’s a chance that one of the kickers might not be truly healthy. There’s also the matter of the special ball, which cannot be manipulated by either kicker and is used only once before being removed for the Hall of Fame. Among players with at least 10 kickoffs this season, Gay ranked 15th and Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson ranked 19th in touchback percentage. The opening kickoff has not been a touchback in 26 of the past 28 Super Bowls, including the past four.
— Matt Bonesteel
Will there be a two-point conversion attempt? (Westgate)
Yes +100
No -120
We haven’t seen a two-point conversion attempt in three straight Super Bowls, which is a little peculiar because NFL teams are going for two more than ever these days: There were 113 regular season attempts in 2019, 131 in 2020 and 154 this past regular season. While the Rams went for two only three times, the Bengals tried it five times (tied for 10th in the NFL), and the final-game desperation involved in the Super Bowl makes this a bet worth considering. Before the recent three-year dry spell, the Super Bowl saw a two-point attempt in eight of nine games.
— Matt Bonesteel
How many receptions will Rams WR Van Jefferson have? (Westgate)
Over 2.5 +100
Under 2.5 -120
Jefferson has had more than two receptions only once in his past eight games, and his decline in production has almost perfectly overlapped with Odell Beckham Jr.’s November arrival in Los Angeles. Over Jefferson’s first 12 games of the season, he averaged 5.8 targets per game; in his last eight (including three playoff games), he has averaged only 3.5. Jefferson also has been limited during Super Bowl practices with a knee injury.
— Matt Bonesteel