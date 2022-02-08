In response to Bauer’s specific denials of punching, scratching or sodomizing the woman, Thiagarajah noted that during the restraining order hearing last summer, the pitcher declined to take the stand, exercising his right against self-incrimination. “It’s easy to deny these things occurred when you’re not going to have a chance to be cross-examined about it,” Thiagarajah said. Because the evidence is overwhelming that these things occurred... That was established to 100% certainty. The issue was whether or not she consented to the abuse."