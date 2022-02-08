“After a thorough review of all the available evidence ... the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” reads a document released by prosecutors, who declined to prosecute Bauer for assault, sodomy or causing corporal injury in an act of domestic violence. The document provided no further information on prosecutors’ decision-making, and a spokesman for the office said there were no plans for a news conference or other statements.
In a video statement he posted to Youtube on Tuesday — entitled, “The Truth" — Bauer said that the criminal investigation was “extremely thorough,” and derided the media for having “tried to convict me in the court of public opinion without having or choosing to report anywhere close to all of the facts.”
In the video, Bauer acknowledged having rough sex with his accuser but specifically denied other allegations that she made against him, including that he punched her in the face or vagina, scratched her, or sodomized her without her consent.
“In evaluating my life over recent months, it’s clear I’ve made some poor choices, particularly in regards to the people that I’ve chosen to associate with,” Bauer said, “but I am not the person that this woman, her lawyers, and certain members of the media have painted me to be.”
A spokesman who has represented the lawyers for his accuser said they did not yet have a comment. The Post does not name alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be identified.
The decision, which has been before the DA’s office since prosecutors were referred the case by police in August, sets up potential legal fights between Bauer and Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers, over the future of his career and millions owed.
The Dodgers paid Bauer the highest single-year salary in baseball history — roughly $38 million — last season despite him missing half of it, and he is still under contract for two more years. MLB officials have been awaiting a law enforcement resolution to Bauer’s case before deciding on what, if any, suspension they will levy.
Both MLB and the Dodgers declined to comment Tuesday. “MLB’s investigation is ongoing, and we will comment further at the appropriate time,” said a spokesperson for the league.
Los Angeles authorities declining to prosecutor Bauer does not preclude MLB from punishing him under their domestic violence policy. After Bauer’s accuser requested a restraining order against him in Los Angeles court, detailing an alleged assault during sex that left her hospitalized, The Washington Post reported that Bauer was also subject to a temporary restraining order in Ohio in 2020, when he won the Cy Young Award as the National League’s best pitcher.
Allegations made by the Ohio woman’s attorney, that Bauer had choked and punched her without consent during sex, mirrored those made in Los Angeles. The Post also obtained text messages in which Bauer appeared to threaten the Ohio woman, including one reading: “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone. And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”
The Ohio woman voluntarily dismissed the restraining order. Bauer’s lawyers recently questioned the validity of the text messages and called the allegations of physical abuse “categorically false.”
Last August, following a lengthy hearing over the allegations made by the Los Angeles woman, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied her a restraining order against Bauer, ruling that the woman had encouraged rougher sex. The judge said that it’s accepted a woman should be believed when she says “no” during a sexual encounter, “so what about when she says yes?” Gould-Saltman also said that the accuser had been “materially misleading” in a court filing.
The report released by the DA’s office Tuesday stated that the evidence prosecutors reviewed included “the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence.”