“There’s nothing regular about this,” Walter Johnson assistant coach Tom Martin said. “This fall, you know, we got nearly what I would say is kind of a regular, almost a regular cross-country season. … But this whole [covid] resurgence, it’s just been really tough.”
Facing a scarcity of indoor track venues after the transition of Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex into a vaccination site, Montgomery County schools implemented a slate of polar bear meets to provide athletes a chance to compete outside. But the county has temperature requirements that prevent runners from competing if conditions drop below 40 degrees at noon on competition days, causing many of those meets to be scrapped.
“It’s been a challenge, for sure,” Walter Johnson senior Emma Kothari said. “It’s kind of defeating because you’re working toward it, you’re excited, and then it gets taken away from you. And so you think like, ‘Oh, I don’t even have, like, a chance anymore.’ ”
While Virginia schools have long held similar outdoor events during the winter, Maryland teams have had to make drastic adaptations midway through the season.
Martin has been impressed by his athletes’ ability to stay motivated ahead of state championships later this month.
“There’s no real choice but to keep your head up for regions and states,” Kothari said. “It’s nice to be around a team that always stays positive. I think that’s one of the strengths of our team.”
After some doubt about whether a state championship would be possible without the Prince George’s facility available, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association made plans to instead host the event at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore on Feb. 18.
Martin says the outdated venue isn’t ideal, primarily because of its military-grade floor coating that could be slippery for runners.
“It’s not the best place, but it is like everything else about these past two years — it’s better than nothing,” Martin said. “All these kids want is a chance to compete.”
— Aaron Credeur
Wrestling
After Landon wrestlers Nate Furgeson and Anthony Savoy won close matches to take the 160- and 170-pound titles at the Interstate Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Bears 182-pounder Nico Schermer stepped to the mat with plans to add another win.
St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes senior Andrew Lavayen quickly stopped Landon’s momentum.
Lavayen, a 2020 IAC champion as a sophomore the last time this meet was held, defended his title with a dominant 15-3 victory and temporarily silenced the cheerful Landon wrestlers.
“I’m not just there to compete with them. I’m there to dominate,” Lavayen said. “I don’t care what school singlet I’m wearing. At the end of the day, it’s two people on the mat.”
While Lavayen’s wrestling resume also includes a third-place finish in the state in 2020 and a top-10 performance at the 2021 National Preps tournament, he didn’t wrestle until high school.
Lavayen played baseball throughout his life and added basketball as his winter sport in middle school before his brother’s friend, who was a senior captain of the wrestling team, encouraged him to shift his focus to the mat.
At a meet in West Virginia as a freshman, Lavayen had all but pinned his opponent — because he didn’t know how. Lavayen only knew a double and stand-up, so he just continued beating down his opponent — who was trying to roll to his back and quit — for the entire six minutes. Still, his dominance was promising.
“That’s when I realized he had a lot of potential,” Coach Trae Humphreys said.
— Shane Connuck
Swimming
Last week, for the first time in school history, the Broadneck boys’ and girls’ swimming teams swept the Anne Arundel County championships. Yet it’s almost a certainty the Bruins won’t show up on top at the regional and state meets — through no fault of their own.
At the state meets, many Anne Arundel teams fall short of their Montgomery County peers because their top swimmers are tied up with club team championships that conflict. (The club championships for many of Montgomery County’s top swimmers, meanwhile, are held different days.)
“I’m hoping that someday, Anne Arundel County will get to really show all their top-tier swimmers at those Maryland high school state championships,” Broadneck Coach Colleen Parr Winans said. “Counties are wonderful. For us, that’s our pinnacle.”
Broadneck senior Caitlin Deitch’s time (52.75) in the 100-yard freestyle won her the top time at the county championships and would probably put her on the podium at the state meet. Instead, she’ll race with her club team. Nevertheless, Deitch is happy that a lot of her teammates who don’t swim with a club team will be able to compete.
“I do think there are a lot of club swimmers who would like to participate in state championships, but we do have a lot of faster swimmers who did not get to go to counties but will get to go to regions and states because the club swimmers won’t be there,” Deitch said. “I feel like they definitely will make it to states. We have a lot of fast swimmers on our team, not just the club kids.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Ice hockey
Heading into its third regular season matchup against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival St. John’s on Friday night, Bishop O’Connell had something to prove. The Knights beat the Cadets in early December but had been dominated last time out, 5-0, and they knew that wasn’t sufficient.
“We did not play physical in the second game, and thus we got skated right out of the barn,” O’Connell Coach Flip Collins said. “Between the players and the coaching staff, we were embarrassed by that performance.”
The rubber match, a 5-5 tie, showed the teams are about equal.
With time winding down and the Knights trailing by one Friday, O’Connell pulled its goalie ahead of a faceoff. The Knights executed Collins’s play to get the puck into the corner, and Sam Segar netted the equalizer with 37 seconds remaining from the near slot after a scramble in front of the net left the puck loose.
Segar, a junior, is playing his first season at O’Connell. He initially enrolled at Culver Military Academy in Indiana, but a coaching change precipitated his transfer over the summer. He missed about a month early in the season because of injuries, but after returning, “he has made an immediate impact,” Collins said.
His lasting impact Friday came after the Knights lost a two-goal lead and had to come from behind. The teams will play again Feb. 15 in the WCAC tournament.
“We needed to push back and show them we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to be a tough team to play in the playoffs,” Collins said.
— Hayley Salvatore