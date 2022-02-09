Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he hopes Mantha is ready to go before the postseason, but he has a “long road” ahead.

“He’s traveling in a different group right now,” Laviolette said. “He’s with the rehab guys and not at the games, not at the practices, often times not in the meetings. Right now his focus is just on getting healthy and putting himself in a position where he can get back to ice and then hopefully eventually get back to practice.”

Washington acquired Mantha in April 2021 from Detroit in a blockbuster trade for wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round pick.

“He seemed pretty excited to put his skates back on,” Conor Sheary said Wednesday. “Knock on wood, I haven’t had a rehab like that before, and it seems like it could be forever until he plays again, but hopefully he’s inching closer with getting on the ice. It’s definitely good to see him back out there.”

Injures, absences still at forefront

While Mantha was back on the ice before practice, the Capitals were still missing a few players from the main portion of Wednesday’s skate.

Evgeny Kuznetsov took a maintenance day and did not practice, according to the team. Kuznetsov took a hard shove close to the boards in the second period of Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to Columbus. He played normal minutes for the remainder of the game.

Vitek Vanecek, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was not on the ice Wednesday. Vanecek is not expected to travel for Washington’s game against Montreal on Thursday. Ilya Samsonov or Pheonix Copley will get the start against the Canadiens.

T.J. Oshie was on the ice before practice in casual clothes, fiddling around with the puck, but did not suit up. Oshie is still on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Laviolette had no update on Vanecek’s or Oshie’s injuries.

Alex Ovechkin took part in Wednesday’s practice but cannot play Thursday in Montreal because of Canada’s coronavirus restrictions. Ovechkin tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 2.

Cholowski claimed