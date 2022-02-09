Rare air.
He is also one of three active coaches for whom the court his team plays its home games on is named. The other two are Boeheim and Krzyzewski.
Rarer air.
“Honestly, I try almost obsessively not to focus on things like that,” he said in his quiet, New York accent-tinged voice. “As I was coming up on the 1,000th game, people began bringing it up to me and I said, ‘don’t talk to me about it.’ I really try hard just to stay in the moment. I understand why things like that come up. I get it, but I don’t really want to talk about it while it’s going on.”
For most of his career at Davidson, there have been certain givens about the Wildcats: They will always have shooters; they will win a lot of games — they’re 19-3 this season after their victory over George Washington Saturday — and McKillop will show up on the sidelines looking as if he’s just stepped from the pages of a fashion magazine.
When he was asked if he was back to wearing suits on the bench after the sweats-and-sneakers covid season of 2021, he acted as if the question was rhetorical.
“Well, yes, of course,” he answered.
It’s almost as rhetorical to ask if Davidson is good again. The Wildcats have won 18 of their last 19 and lead the Atlantic-10 with a 9-1 conference record heading into Wednesday’s game against Saint Joseph’s. That should make them a lock for a 10th NCAA bid since 1998 — an impressive number considering that 17 of those seasons were spent in the one-bid Southern Conference.
McKillop has reached the point where he almost makes what he does look easy. It hasn’t always been that way.
He grew up on Long Island and began his coaching career at Holy Trinity High School. One of his players at Holy Trinity was Matt Doherty, who would go on to play on North Carolina’s national championship team in 1982.
“He was Mr. McKillop because he was my ninth grade social studies teacher,” Doherty said with a laugh. “Even when I was just a kid you could tell he was special. He always focused on the little things — attention to detail. He actually did a clinic on, ‘the little things.’ He taught me so much mentally that going to play for Dean Smith wasn’t that big an adjustment mentally. He was a lot like Coach Smith. Almost always a step ahead of other people.”
McKillop spent a year at Davidson as an assistant to Eddie Biedenbach before returning to Long Island to coach at Long Island Lutheran High School. Twice he was offered jobs close to home — Marist and Hofstra — but turned them down because they didn’t feel like the right fit. Then, in 1989, Davidson offered him the head coaching job.
“I turned it down at first,” he said. “I knew all about the legacy, all the success Lefty Driesell and Terry Holland had there, but that had been a long time ago at that point. They had been struggling for a while and there was a good deal of turmoil.”
In fact, the school had gone through four coaches in 15 years — all with losing records — since Holland’s departure for Virginia in 1974. What’s more, the school had formed a committee to study the possibility of dropping down to Division III and follow, as McKillop described it, “the Amherst, Williams model.”
McKillop wasn’t looking to move away from home to coach in Division III.
It was Holland who changed his mind. He had decided to give up coaching at the age of 48 because of recurring stomach issues. He was planning to return to Davidson as athletic director.
“He called me and said, ‘Take the job, I’ll make sure you get everything you need,’” McKillop said. “If not for him, I would never have taken the job and, if not for him, I’d have never survived for very long in the job.”
Holland, who understood both Davidson and coaching, stood by McKillop through his first three seasons, which produced a record of 25-60. Things began to get better in the fourth season — 14-14 — and then the breakthrough came a year later when the Wildcats went 22-8 and reached the NIT. From there, they haven’t really looked back, reaching the postseason 18 times, with a 19th slot virtually guaranteed come March.
The highlight of that run came in 2008 when Davidson was led by a sophomore guard named Stephen Curry, who had been overlooked by all the big-time schools.
The 2008 team went into the NCAA tournament as a 10th seed. It proceeded to upset 7th-seeded Gonzaga, 2nd-seeded Georgetown and 3rd-seeded Wisconsin to reach the final of the Midwest Regional, where it faced top-seeded Kansas in front of more than 57,000 fans in Detroit’s Ford Field.
The Wildcats, trailing 59-57, actually had the last shot. But Kansas coach Bill Self smartly double-teamed Curry, who was forced to reverse the ball to Jason Richards. His three-pointer at the buzzer missed and Kansas went on to win the national championship.
“One shot,” McKillop said with a smile. “We were that close. I’d love to make one more run like that.”
Curry has gone on to NBA superstardom but remains close to both McKillop and Davidson. “He always makes a point of talking about his Davidson roots,” McKillop said. “His fingerprints are all over Davidson and all over my life.”
As usual this season, the Wildcats can shoot — they make almost 41 percent of their three-point shots and average 77 points per game. Naturally, McKillop isn’t satisfied with what he’s seeing.
“I need to do better developing our depth than I’ve done up until now,” he said. “And we need to get better defensively if we want to have a real chance to do something in March.”
Coaches will always find flaws with their team, especially during the season. And there’s no doubt, if Davidson wants to be a factor come mid-March it will have to continue to improve. But the Wildcats coach, now 71, appears to be as good as he’s ever been.
“I’m healthy and I still love going to work every day,” he said. “This team has been a pleasure to coach. Their attitude is great and I love being around them. Davidson is my family and, in basketball, I’m the head of the family. I’ll stop coaching when I think it’s the best thing for my family. I think I’ll know when it’s time.”
At the moment, that time appears to be a long way down the road.