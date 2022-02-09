Flores, who turns 41 later this month, is at what should be the early stages of his head coaching career. He might not have seen as much as Hue Jackson or Marvin Lewis, veteran coaches who came out in support of the lawsuit. But he has seen enough in 18 years in the NFL to know that more needed to be done to pressure the NFL and its 32 owners, of whom only two are non-White, to take meaningful action to change a process that, as Flores and many others see it, systematically snubs qualified Black candidates.