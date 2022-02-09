“Give me the ball,” Flores shouted again. “I’ll get the first down.”
The coaches listened. Flores scurried up the middle to pick up the first down, and he didn’t stop until he was in the end zone, a 51-yard touchdown that helped his team rally from a huge deficit. The game ended in a 38-38 tie. It was the only time that Flores’s Poly Prep team didn’t win in three years. It also was the first time, with many more to follow, that Flores fearlessly seized his moment.
“He didn’t have to have a captain ‘C’ on his shirt,” Jacoby said in a phone interview. “People always looked to him. He was always the guy who would, by his example, be the leader.”
When he considers Flores’s journey — the son of Honduran immigrants came up from one of the roughest projects in Brooklyn to thrive at one of the nation’s elite private schools, then became a star at Boston College, rose through the ranks of Bill Belichick’s championship-churning regime and became the 25th Black head coach in NFL history — Jacoby boasts: “That’s a hell of a story right there. Like a Lifetime movie.”
But the movie didn’t stop with Flores coaching the Miami Dolphins, or even with his surprising firing just three seasons later, after posting the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons in nearly 20 years. Flores has positioned himself to have his story play out well beyond the confines of basic cable following his landmark class-action lawsuit accusing the NFL of discrimination in its hiring practices and an NFL owner of paying to lose.
Flores, who turns 41 later this month, is at what should be the early stages of his head coaching career. He might not have seen as much as Hue Jackson or Marvin Lewis, veteran coaches who came out in support of the lawsuit. But he has seen enough in 18 years in the NFL to know that more needed to be done to pressure the NFL and its 32 owners, of whom only two are non-White, to take meaningful action to change a process that, as Flores and many others see it, systematically snubs qualified Black candidates.
“This is one indication of how principled he is,” said Jay Jordan, the billionaire investor who created the scholarship program that allowed Flores to attend Poly Prep. “He’s very courageous, jeopardizing his whole career, a career that he loves, to do the right thing. And he’s the right guy.”
The Dolphins were in disarray when Flores took the reins in 2019 — positioned to lose enough games to select one of the top quarterback talents in the 2020 draft. In his lawsuit, Flores alleged Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to ensure a better draft slot. Flores didn’t go along with the plan, he claimed, and made Ross mad by going 5-11. Another dispute, Flores alleged, occurred when Ross was unable to convince Flores to tamper with a prominent quarterback under contract with another team. (The Dolphins and other teams named in the lawsuit have denied Flores’s claims, and the NFL has said it will investigate.)
When Flores was dismissed last month, after leading the Dolphins to an 8-1 finish and a 9-8 record, he was angered by murmurs that his firing came as a result of him being difficult to work with. On a personal level, this fight — prompted by a series of clumsily mistaken text messages that Belichick sent to another former Patriots assistant coach named Brian, newly named New York Giants coach Brian Daboll — was to explain that there are some requests with which he was unwilling to compromise.
“I felt like I had to say something,” Flores told NPR. “I couldn’t stay silent because, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King said, you know, a long, long time ago, there comes a time where silence becomes betrayal. I wasn’t going to do that.”
So Flores is demanding the ball again, becoming the first Black coach willing to engage in a courtroom fight against the most powerful entity in professional sports. But his reputation as a man of principle, with a rigid definition of right and wrong, made his decision to file a class-action lawsuit against the NFL less surprising by those who have known him.
“He’s a young man of character, and he spoke up and stood up for what he believed,” said Frank Spaziani, the former defensive coordinator and head coach at Boston College, where Flores earned a reputation for being a hard-hitting linebacker. “He was then exactly what he is right now — a stand-up kid. You could always count on him. Very ethical. The type of guy that you like to have on your team.”
Flores was raised in Brownsville, the section of Brooklyn that produced boxing champions Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and Zab Judah. His father, Raul, was a merchant marine who was gone for months of the year, leaving the responsibility to look after five boys to his mother, Maria. She stressed education and was unwavering in her values, snatching Brian by the ear if needed to get him to do as told. He was prepared for the Patriot Way before he became a part of it.
The family lived on the 20th floor of a low-income housing building, Glenmore Plaza, which meant a grueling upstairs walk on the days she came home from the grocery store and the elevator was broken. But that apartment, where Maria demanded her children spend their idle time, kept them from associating with gangs, and it helped establish the moral code Flores expects to be reciprocated by others.
His uncle, Darrell Patterson, a New York firefighter, came by to visit one afternoon and noticed the boys were inside watching TV. He asked Maria if he could take them to participate in Frank Masella’s youth football program in nearby Queens. Flores was 12 and immediately took to the game, even though his knowledge of football was so limited that he put his shoulder pads on backward before his first practice.
Flores eventually caught the eye of Dino Mangiero, a former NFL player who was coaching at Poly Prep, where he attended with help from Jordan’s new scholarship program for underprivileged kids. That meant a nearly two-hour commute across Brooklyn each way, each day, by foot, bus and subway. While he was one of the few poor and Black students at the school, where the annual tuition tops $50,000, Flores didn’t care that he lacked the money to buy a slice of pizza after school or wore knockoffs while his classmates wore expensive originals.
“He put himself with any kid there. ‘Listen, I don’t have your kind of money, but I’m a smart kid — I’m going to get mine,’ ” said Jacoby, who would later replace Mangiero and coach Flores’s younger brothers, Danny and Luis. “He held himself to the same standards as any other kid and never said, ‘Oh, I’m from the projects.’ No. ‘I’m in this school; I’m going to bust my ass. I’m going to get good grades. I’m going to excel on the athletic field.’ ”
The determination led him to Boston College, where he collected bachelor’s and master’s degrees before leaving campus. A leg injury before his final bowl game in 2003 ended his faint dreams of playing professionally. But he secured a low-paying, entry-level position with the Patriots, which eventually led to becoming the defensive play caller of a Super Bowl champion that held the Los Angeles Rams to a record-tying low of three points.
“Belichick doesn’t promote you just because he likes you,” Spaziani said. “He promotes you because you’re doing a good job.”
Flores remains close with Jordan, whose son, JW, was high school teammates with Flores and now works in the Rams’ front office. Jay Jordan is also friends with the Dolphins’ Ross, and he pitched Ross on Flores before Miami hired him in 2019. He didn’t want to speak about the dispute between Flores and Ross but expressed admiration for Flores rising from difficult circumstances to reach a stature within the football community where he can take a stand for himself and others.
“He’s like a son to me,” Jordan said. “He’s done brilliantly. This is just typical of his character. I think his actions will mean a lot for the future of African Americans in the NFL. I’m very proud of him for that.”