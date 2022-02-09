The Terrapins are hoping to revive a defense that struggled under Brian Stewart, Williams’s co-defensive coordinator in 2021 who left the program after the season. Maryland ranked 13th of 14 teams in the Big Ten in scoring defense, giving up 30.7 points per game. The Terps also were 12th in the league with 404.3 yards allowed per game and struggled to contain some of the conference’s best teams. Maryland allowed at least 40 points in four games, all losses.
Locksley had Williams call the Terps’ defensive plays in their regular season finale against Rutgers, when Maryland needed a win to become bowl eligible. After the victory, Williams held onto that role for the bowl game against Virginia Tech, and the Terps gave up only 10 points in a 44-point victory.
Thompson comes to Maryland from Florida Atlantic, where he had served as recruiting coordinator, defensive line coach and linebackers coach. He also has served under Nick Saban at both LSU and Alabama, while Neighbors both played for and coached under Saban with the Crimson Tide. Last season, Neighbors was safeties coach at Louisiana, and he also has served on the coaching staffs at South Florida and Florida Atlantic.
