And now, 15 years later, Evero is about to find himself on a Super Bowl sideline for the third time, brandishing one of the most well-rounded — yet unheralded — coaching résumés in football. Good luck finding another coach who at 41 has been part of three conference championships, served as an assistant in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams), gone to the playoffs in nine of his 14 NFL seasons and trained under coaches such as Vic Fangio, Dom Capers, Wade Phillips and Sean McVay, not to mention Kiffin.