What to read about the Washington Commanders

At a congressional hearing, former employees of Washington’s NFL team levied new allegations of harassment against team owner Daniel Snyder, throwing the team’s workplace culture back into the public eye.

What went wrong for Washington in 2021? Four major issues stand out.

The House Democrats investigating the NFL’s handling of Washington’s toxic workplace culture said new documents cast doubt on the league’s explanation for not making Beth Wilkinson’s report public.

The Commanders have plenty of questions to answer before they start training camp. Here are the biggest roster questions as the offseason arrives.

Coach Ron Rivera’s third offseason at the helm of the Commanders will be all about the search for a franchise quarterback.