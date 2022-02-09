Early Wednesday morning, Allen invited his more than 67,000 Twitter followers to ask him anything. Allen, 27, is a key player for Washington who grew up near the team’s facility in Ashburn, Va., was a first-round pick in 2017, signed a big extension last offseason and became a Pro Bowler. The organization made Allen one of its most prominent public faces during the rebrand process.
When one Twitter user asked him to name three people, dead or alive, with whom to have dinner, Allen picked his grandfather, Michael Jackson and Hitler.
The user asked Allen to explain why Hitler.
“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics,” Allen wrote. “But honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”
Later, when Allen faced scrutiny, he initially defended his choice, saying he wasn’t giving Hitler “props” but that “I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a [conversation] with him.”
“He’s easily one [of] if not the most evil persons [sic] to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question.”
One Twitter user, who said he was Jewish, asked Allen if he realized how hurtful it was to hear that Allen wanted to have a meal with Hitler.
“I’m sorry i offended you that definitely was not my [intention],” Allen wrote. “I was just answering a question.”