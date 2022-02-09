They also permitted their fewest points this season and forced Wisconsin to shoot 14 for 41 from the field (34.1 percent). The previous low point total for an opponent against the Terrapins came during an 81-45 win on the road against James Madison on Nov. 14.

“When we’re using our length, our size and our athleticism and scrambling, we’re really hard on the defensive end,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I liked our effort and our energy. You see some of that length with Angel coming out and how hard it is when we’re contesting every single shot that goes up.”

Maryland’s swarming defense forced the Badgers (6-17, 3-10) into 26 turnovers, equaling a season high, that led to 27 points for the Terrapins, who finished plus-13 in points off turnovers. They used their superior length to compile a 32-16 advantage in points in the paint as well as 19-3 in second-chance points.

The Terrapins also collected a season-high 17 steals, giving them double-digit steals in four of the past five games and eight of the past 11.

Chloe Bibby scored 16 points and had a game-high five steals for Maryland, which shot 55.6 percent in the first half. Shyanne Sellers chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the Terrapins’ second consecutive game without ailing guard Ashley Owusu, a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season.

“Definitely love where our chemistry has been built,” Frese said. “We’ve improved defensively in some areas where we really needed to improve on. Our rebounding has definitely cleaned up as well. Obviously we shared the basketball really well with the different lineups we had in there.”

The competitive portion of the game concluded when Maryland finished the first quarter on a 16-2 barrage that featured three-pointers from Bibby, Katie Benzan and Sellers that produced a 22-8 margin on the way to a 41-22 advantage at halftime in a game the Terrapins led for all but 57 seconds.

The lead swelled to as many as 29 when Bibby’s third and final three-pointer made the score 61-32 with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin with 16 points and five rebounds but committed seven turnovers. Katie Nelson (11 points) was the only other Badgers player to score in double digits.

“As Coach said, we have to be able to adjust every game,” Bibby said. “Some nights it’s going to be the post, a big guy, and then other nights it’s going to be a guard on the perimeter. I thought our guards did a great job feeding it in, and then Angel inside is an awesome passer, so if she’s not going to get a bucket out of it then she’s going to make a great pass and a great play.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Momentum builds

The Terrapins are bracing for what figures to be a defining close to the regular season with four straight games against ranked opponents — starting Monday at No. 25 Iowa, which features Caitlin Clark, the country’s leading scorer.

Maryland entered the week fourth in the conference but has an opportunity to collect a regular season series split against first-place Michigan, second-place Indiana and third-place Ohio State. The Terrapins lost by an average of 11 points in their first meetings with those teams.

“We’ve been able to use this stretch to build confidence with the adversity that we’ve hit, to be able to rebuild some of those rotations and our lineups,” Frese said. “It’s been a good stretch for us to now be prepared to get ready to go on the road and face Iowa.”

Owusu is day-to-day

Owusu, Maryland’s second-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, remains day-to-day, according to Frese, with a right ankle sprain suffered Thursday during a 67-62 win at Michigan State. She was in a walking boot during Sunday’s victory over Nebraska.