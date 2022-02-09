The opponent was left pondering the question everyone in Montgomery County has asked this winter: How do public school players stop one of the country’s top recruits?
While D.C. area private schools perennially produce top girls’ basketball prospects, Nelson, a Maryland commit, is one of just a handful of local public school players in the past decade to field scholarship offers from Power Five programs.
Since arriving at Clarksburg as a freshman in 2019, Nelson has helped the Coyotes, typically an afterthought, transform into the county’s top team. Later this month, Nelson will spearhead Clarksburg (15-0) as it contends for its first Maryland 4A championship.
In accomplishing her childhood dreams, Nelson, 16, has trusted a path few top players in the area pursue.
“There was a lot of doubt,” James Nelson, her father, said. “You hear stories about what you have to do to be ranked. Riley didn’t do any of that stuff.”
Learning the game
A few months after Nelson was born in April 2005, her father brought her to men’s basketball practices at Penn State Abington, where he coached. When Nelson learned to walk, she mimicked her dad’s drills in their living room, running from the couch to the fireplace and returning with a backpedal.
She soon combined that work ethic with competitiveness. After losing to her grandfather in Candy Land at age 3, Nelson cried and refused to speak with him for two weeks. For her fifth birthday, her parents bought a basketball hoop, which she played on outside their home until bedtime.
“Riley’s really good,” Nelson’s mother, Jessica, told her husband as Nelson dominated a Pennsylvania recreation league. “Well,” James responded, “this is rec ball.”
Soon after her family moved to Clarksburg in July 2013, Nelson began playing AAU ball and tripped on her feet out of nerves when she entered her first game.
Nelson later attended a Maryland women’s basketball game with her team. She posed for a photo next to the team’s 2006 national championship trophy, displayed in Xfinity Center’s lobby. Her head reached the middle of the trophy. There, Nelson told her parents she wanted to play for a big-time program.
“We didn’t even think that Maryland was an option,” Jessica Nelson said. “I always was like, ‘Wherever you go, you be thankful.’ ”
An alternate route
A few years later, Nelson decided she’d attend Good Counsel High in Olney and compete in one of the country’s most competitive leagues, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. A few months before high school, she reversed course.
Fearing she’d miss her friends, Nelson remained at her hometown school. In the 2019-20 season, Nelson helped Clarksburg post its best record (20-5) and reach the 4A quarterfinals for the second time. She received her first scholarship offer from Rhode Island that summer.
“I made my decision to go to Clarksburg,” Nelson said. “And I haven’t looked back.”
In June 2020, Larry Gray, who helped coach the Fairfax Stars AAU program, saw Nelson playing outside and barely recognized her from a year earlier. Nelson had grown about five inches, to 6 feet.
Missing the high-level competition and national showcases private schools are granted, Nelson began practicing with Fairfax, one of the area’s strongest AAU teams, in Nov. 2020. After thriving in a few games, she officially joined the squad in March 2021 as one of two public school athletes on the 11-player roster.
Many of the area’s top private school players have competed on Fairfax in recent years, including Sidwell Friends’ Kiki Rice, a UCLA signee, and former St. John’s guard Azzi Fudd, who plays for Connecticut. Some public school players have also received recruiting attention through Fairfax, such as Middletown’s Saylor Poffenbarger, who plays for Arkansas, and Aberdeen’s Brionna Jones, who attended Maryland before joining the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
“They have to do the extra work to make sure they’re staying at the top of their game,” Fairfax Coach Aggie McCormick-Dix said. “Riley is constantly in a gym. She almost ends up putting in double the amount of work.”
Nelson was shocked when she arrived at her first Nike Elite Youth Basketball League tournament, which attracted top college scouts. As she entered the gym in Hampton, Va., she saw players she had watched on social media platforms Overtime and Ballislife.
In July, Nelson was one of the best players at showcases in Louisville and Chicago, often hearing from scouts: “Where did you come from?” Dozens of scholarship offers from Power Five programs arrived the ensuing week.
The highlight was when Riley walked downstairs to her parents with a shocked face. She had just spoken to Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, who extended an offer to Nelson and encouraged her to celebrate with ice cream. Nelson bought strawberry and cookies-and-cream.
Fantasy fulfilled
In September, Nelson sat in her engineering class when her father texted her a screenshot of her No. 36 standing in ESPN’s Class of 2023 recruiting rankings. Nelson couldn’t stop smiling, drawing questions from her teacher.
In August and September, Nelson, nationally ranked for the first time, traveled the country for college visits. Her final options were Maryland, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Frese mailed Nelson handwritten letters, and in October Nelson awoke her dad in the middle of the night to inform him she had settled on the Terps.
This winter, Nelson is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping Clarksburg win every game by double-digits. Her trainers aren’t certain the county’s competition will prepare Nelson for Big Ten play, but they believe she can improve. While she contributes on Fairfax, Nelson is a focal point on Clarksburg as the county’s only player committed to a Division I program.
She is also an unwitting exemplar within Montgomery County.
At nearby Seneca Valley High, freshman Mina Hashemzadeh considered attending private school but looked toward Nelson’s route as she chose to play with her friends and for her father, Coach Ali Hashemzadeh.
“Mina just sees it as, ‘If she can do it, who’s to say I can’t do it?,’ ” Ali said.
Clarksburg’s Sissy Natoli, who has coached in Montgomery County since 1996, had never worked with a Power Five commit and was elated when Frese attended her team’s game in December. When watching Maryland play Michigan last month, Natoli wondered if Nelson could match the intensity and savvy of the players on her screen.
Then Natoli thought about Nelson’s clutch plays and dominance each game. “She’ll be just fine,” Natoli concluded.