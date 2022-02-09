The remarks by Goodell came with the NFL attempting to focus on its signature event while dealing with the fallout of the lawsuit filed last week by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accusing the league and teams of racial discrimination. Goodell spoke on a sunny Los Angeles afternoon at a news conference set up alongside palatial SoFi Stadium, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

But he fielded a series of questions related to Flores’s lawsuit, the league’s minority hiring woes and its handling of investigations related to Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and that team’s workplace. Goodell offered few specific solutions but said the NFL recognizes its problems with diversity and seek to address them.

“You don’t take anything off the table,” Goodell said. “So if it requires an overhaul, you do it. If it requires changes in other areas, you do it. Obviously we haven’t been successful to date. We’ve got to look at every one of those alternatives.”

Lovie Smith, just hired by the Houston Texans, was the lone Black head coach chosen by NFL teams this offseason. He joins the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the league’s only Black head coaches. The Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial. He joins Smith, Tomlin, the Commanders’ Ron Rivera and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh as minority head coaches.

“Last year we were talking about this same subject,” Goodell said, “which is part of the frustration I think all of us have, ultimately …. Racism or any form of discrimination is against our values and really something that we will not tolerate. So let’s take coach Flores’s litigation and put that to the side. That will go through the legal process. It’s really more important to talk about what coach Flores was talking about and other coaches have talked about with respect to what really is happening in the hiring process.”

Goodell said the league will talk to independent experts and will consider further changes to the Rooney Rule, the leaguewide directive that requires teams to interview minority candidates for senior job openings. Goodell said the NFL “fell short” of its minority hiring goals “by a long shot.” But the issue, he said, was not a lack of interviewing opportunities for minority candidates.

“They are getting into the room and they’re getting the interviews,” Goodell said. “In fact, they’re exceeding anything in the Rooney Rule, as far as the interviews. What we want to try to see is the outcomes, right? We want to see Black head coaches in the NFL — coaches and people of color and eventually gender.”

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said at a separate news conference later Wednesday that the players union intends to do its part to hold the league and team owners accountable. Smith said the NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement with the league contains an anti-discrimination clause.

“It’s something that we take seriously,” Smith said, “because when we engage in collective bargaining between union and the owners, yes, we’re talking about wages. Yes, we’re about hours. Yes, we’re talking about working conditions. But we’re also talking about the entire business that our men have decided to play in. So we’ve made that clear to the National Football League and I’m sure that we will have further conversations going forward.”

Smith, referring to the owners, said the league is “run by 31 billionaires who virtually have no oversight,” adding that he is concerned about the impact the recent issues could have on the sport.

“I’m not worried about our ability to protect our players,” Smith said. “I am worried about our ability collectively to protect our game. … What makes us think we are impervious to being held accountable?”

The NFL initially reacted to Flores’s lawsuit by issuing a written statement calling Flores’s allegations without merit. Goodell said Wednesday that he had discussed that response with other league officials.

“The initial reaction was regarding the legal claims themselves and not really what we would say the experiences [were] of what coach Flores was going through,” Goodell said. “And that’s what I’m more interested in. I put the legal claims and the legal process to the side. That’ll be handled by lawyers. To me, it’s more important for us to sort of listen to [Flores], understand what he and other coaches are going through, what our clubs are going through … and also, again, reevaluate everything we’re doing.”

Flores also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in a failed bid to secure the top overall selection in the NFL draft. The league has said it will investigate those allegations, which were denied by Ross and the Dolphins.

“I found all of the allegations — whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game — all of those, to me, were very disturbing,” Goodell said. “They are very serious matters to us, on all levels. We need to make sure we get to the bottom of all of it. Integrity of the game is obviously an important element …. We are going to look into that. We are going to make sure if there were violations that they won’t be tolerated. … When we know what those facts are and the impact it has on our game, we’ll deal with it very seriously.”

Goodell declined to specify what penalties would be imposed if the allegations are substantiated. Smith, likewise, called the tanking accusations serious, pointing out that such an approach could have had an effect on players’ contracts if the allegations are corroborated.