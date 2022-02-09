The legal team from Pallas Global Group LLC will be headed Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller, both of whom previously served as assistant U.S. attorneys, according to a news release the team issued Wednesday. They’ve retained former California state judge Debra Wong Yang to lead the investigation.
“The Team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston’s allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation,” the franchise said in a statement.
Yang is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP in Los Angeles and previously served as the firm’s chair of the white collar defense and investigations practice group.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, Ms. Yang will report her findings to Pallas Global Group, and those findings will be released to the public,” the release said.
The team did not say how those findings will be released and made no mention of a potential written report.
Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to address the matter Wednesday afternoon at a leaguewide news conference ahead of the Super Bowl.
This marks the second investigation that Snyder has launched related to claims of misconduct levied by former employees. In July 2020, after The Washington Post reported on dozens of women’s experiences of being sexually harassed, demeaned and degraded by team officials, Snyder hired high-profile attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the franchise.
Seven weeks later, the NFL took over the investigation. Snyder pledged his support publicly, but lawyers and private investigators working on his behalf took steps behind-the-scenes that potential witnesses viewed as attempts to interfere with the investigation, the Post reported in December.
In July 2021, Wilkinson concluded her investigation. The league fined the team $10 million but did not release a written report — because, as documents recently released by members of Congress showed, the NFL and team signed an agreement that neither side would disclose information about the investigation without the other’s approval.
Snyder, whose wife Tanya assumed day-to-day responsibilities of the club after the investigation, did not appear publicly for several months. Snyder spoke at the team’s unveiling of its new Commanders name last week but did not take questions. His current role with the team has not been made public.
On Feb. 3, Johnston, the former cheerleader and marketing manager, was one of six former team employees to appear at the congressional roundtable. She and Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader and marketing director as well, detailed new allegations against Snyder, including that team executives hired prostitutes during a business trip at Snyder’s Aspen, Colo. home.
Those allegations had not previously been reported to league investigators, and the NFL said Feb. 3 it would consider further disciplinary measures.
