The NBA trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. Thursday as uncertainty has settled inside the Wizards locker room and around the league.

“Yeah, it’s a really, really challenging time in the NBA and in this league,” Kuzma said. “I think for me, every single year I was in Los Angeles, I was in trade rumors and my first couple of years, it was new and it’s a foreign territory for you. Naturally, as a human, when somebody wants to trade you, you feel as if you’re not wanted. You feel as if the world is kind of against you.

“That affects you as a human. And then, of course, finally to the basketball court, affects your play.”

The Wizards find themselves in a particularly tricky situation. The team is faltering while its best player was just lost for the season due to upcoming wrist surgery. Both of those can affect how General Manager Tommy Sheppard approaches the trade deadline, considering Bradley Beal can opt out of his contract after this season and has not yet signed the max extension that has already been offered.

The Wizards are in the midst of an ugly stretch that includes nine losses in the last 11 games and a brutal falloff after a 10-3 start. Covid absences and a run of elite opponents of late have been an issue, but questions remain regarding if this is a playoff team as constructed. And that was before Beal went down.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he spoke to the team last week about the deadline.

“It’s not something I want to harp on and they’re aware of it, of course,” Unseld said. “They understand it’s a side of the business. It’s awkward and uncomfortable. But every year, this time of year, it is what it is. So, our area of concentration is the next game.”

The biggest question mark centers on the future of Beal and if he’s played his last game with the Wizards. A four-year, $181.5 million extension has been on the table since Oct. 1, but Beal could stand to earn roughly $50 million more if he declines his player option for the 2022-23 season.

Unseld said he doesn’t think Beal’s prognosis changes how the team approaches the deadline.

“I think we’ll always look at opportunities to improve our roster,” Unseld said. “But I don’t think it has anything to do with his status right now. We’ve played without him a number of times this year and played well. It’s never an ideal situation, but it is what it is.”

The situation is that the Wizards are in a position that most NBA teams want to stay out of. They’re not a contender and without Beal don’t have the alpha dog needed to be one. However, the team isn’t a bottom dweller in the mix for a high lottery pick. The team is neither contending nor rebuilding.

Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis, in November, compared Beal’s situation to that of the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom and the Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne. All three were re-signed through the expected primes of their careers.

“We drafted and developed Brad; he’s a first-team [all-NBA], an all-star, and he wants to win,” Leonsis said at the time. “We can talk about it, but we had to create a team and a staff that played the right way, and we’ve done all we can.

“He’s not obsessing over a decision; I’m not obsessing over a decision. … I’m expecting that it’s not negotiating with Brad; it’s Brad sees and enjoys and likes and believes and knows that there’s something special about spending your career and going through hard times and coming out the other end a champ.”

Unseld is simply focused on who he currently has in the locker room. He believes there’s enough talent, but thinks asking any individual to do more can be counterproductive. There aren’t plans to feature anyone more than before, Unseld said, and the message is for everyone to “be the best version of you.”

Kuzma said there isn’t a real feel among the players on whether significant changes are on the horizon, but noted that teams will take the opportunity to improve, if available, 10 out of 10 times.

“The biggest thing during this period, you have to understand, you have to be a professional at the end of day,” Kuzma said. “You still have to come in to work. You still have to figure out a way to work together in this space, because that’s all we got. Trade deadline’s here. Some people may be gone. Some people may not. We may not have nothing going on. And so, it’s just a lot of wasted energy when you put those thoughts and you let those thoughts creep inside your head.