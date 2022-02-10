Now, as he contemplates his uncertain football future, Rodgers at least can savor his second straight MVP season. He was the headliner as the league’s award winners were announced and the newly elected class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame was unveiled on the “NFL Honors” show, three days before Sunday’s Super Bowl meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been an amazing 17 years,” Rodgers said as he thanked the Packers during his on-air acceptance speech.

Rodgers, 38, has not said whether he will play next season or, if he does, whether he will seek to be traded by the Packers. The team faces a salary cap crunch and star wide receiver Davante Adams is eligible for unrestricted free agency. Rodgers has said that he does not want to be part of a rebuilding project.

He clearly demonstrated this season that he still can play at an elite level. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with only four interceptions while posting a league-leading passer rating of 111.9. Rodgers played with a fractured toe suffered during his insolation period following his positive coronavirus test, nevertheless leading the Packers to the NFC’s top playoff seed.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But their season came to a stunning end with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in a conference semifinal. Rodgers remains stuck on one career Super Bowl triumph. Last season, he won the MVP award but the Packers lost the NFC championship game at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers’s four MVP awards put him one ahead of Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas. Only Manning, with his five, has more. Rodgers also was honored in the 2011 and 2014 seasons.

Rodgers joins Brown, Joe Montana, Favre and Manning among those who have won back-to-back MVP awards. Manning managed the feat twice during his career. Only Favre won three in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

Few players ever have had an MVP season as tumultuous as this one was for Rodgers. He reported to training camp after an offseason of high drama in which it was unclear whether he would return to the team. He and the Packers steadied themselves after a dreadful performance in a season-opening defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

But Rodgers’s positive coronavirus test created an uproar after he’d said publicly last summer that he was immunized. Instead, it was revealed that Rodgers’s bid to be regarded as vaccinated under league protocols — based on a homeopathic medicine alternative, a person familiar with the matter suggested at the time — had been rejected.

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year. He tied Michael Strahan’s single-season league record with his 22.5 sacks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel was named coach of the year. The Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed despite having only one player, safety Kevin Byard, selected to the original Pro Bowl team, before replacements were named for players who withdrew from the game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was honored as the comeback player of the year. The second-year pro was the NFL’s second-rated passer during the regular season, behind only Rodgers, after having his rookie year cut short by a knee injury. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the offensive player of the year. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was named offensive rookie of the year, while Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was chosen as defensive rookie of the year.