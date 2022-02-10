“We basically gave them the game last time,” Barons guard Sherman Weatherspoon said. “We learned from last time. We knew we were there above them, but we had to prove it.”

Entering this season, county coaches didn’t know what to expect from their teams and opponents. Montgomery County’s 2020-21 season had been canceled, and a handful of the county’s top players transferred during the pandemic to private schools, which offered more playing opportunities.

B-CC (14-3) and Churchill (16-1), meanwhile, added transfers since they last took the court. Weatherspoon played his freshman and sophomore seasons at DeMatha, while the Bulldogs added standouts Tre Stott (Springdale Preparatory School) and Ezekiel Avit (Urbana).

After dominating county foes through the season’s first month, the rivals awaited their first matchup Jan. 14. Churchill won, 52-50, after outscoring B-CC by nine points in the fourth quarter.

“Both of us were kind of the two teams that everyone was looking at,” B-CC guard Alvin Jackson said. “Coming into this game, we wanted to prove that we were the best.”

B-CC players and coaches circled Thursday on their calendars and studied film of their previous loss. They replicated late-game situations in practice, hoping if another chance arrived they would sink the crucial shots they had missed and make the smart plays they had blundered.

That opportunity came Thursday, when B-CC led by eight points entering the fourth quarter. Churchill, however, rallied to take a three-point lead with about four minutes left.

That’s when B-CC players reminded themselves in their huddle of the disappointment they didn’t want to again experience. The Barons regained the lead with two minutes remaining, and forward Mati Szpin drained a three-pointer with 48 seconds remaining to put B-CC up by four. When the buzzer sounded, B-CC students stormed the opponent’s court.

In 2020, when Maryland last conducted a postseason, Churchill eliminated B-CC in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Barons players figure they will meet Churchill again, but they will enter the playoffs in two weeks more confident than ever.

“If they were undefeated, and we can beat them,” guard Logan Davis said, “we can go wherever we want.”

