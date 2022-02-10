Bannan apologized in court Thursday (via KMGH) for “all the pain and trauma” he inflicted on Marie. According to her statement to police, Bannan had also apologized immediately after shooting her and declared that “the Russian Mafia is after me.”
The incident took place in a building Bannan co-owned, which housed a business he co-founded. Marie, who worked as an acupuncturist at a different company located in the building, had a slight familiarity with him because they occasionally crossed paths there. While she was taken at the time to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, police said they found two .45-caliber handguns inside a backpack belonging to Bannan, as well as a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.
A standout defensive end at the University of Colorado, Bannen went on to a 12-year NFL career that included stints with the Denver Broncos and four other teams. Bannan said after the shooting, per police, that he suffered from hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid builds within the brain that can cause pressure in the head and defects in cognitive ability.
Mitch Unrein, Bannan’s former Broncos teammate, testified at Thursday’s hearing (via KUSA) that Bannan could have suffered brain damage while playing football. Defense attorneys also pointed to the possibility that brain damage, as well as drug use, contributed to the shooting. Judge Norma A. Sierra, who sentenced Bannan, noted the references during the trial to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease that has been linked to repeated concussive and subconcussive impacts.
Prosecutors reportedly asked for Bannan to receive 26 years in prison.
“There are consequences for one’s actions, particularly when it involves trying to kill someone by shooting them at close range,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement (via KDVR). “Although our office and the pre-sentence report recommended a longer prison sentence because of the defendant’s deliberate actions in his attempt to murder Dr. Marie, the victim wanted the minimum prison sentence to be imposed. I think that says a lot about her compassion and her values.”
“I feel absolutely horrible about what happened,” Bannan said Thursday. “I love this place and I love this town. It means everything to me. I love this state. And I hope someday you guys can give me a second chance. I just want you to know I’m going to do everything I can to make things right, no matter what that looks like.”