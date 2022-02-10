Snively, who grew up playing youth hockey in the Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington, made his NHL debut earlier this season. He added an assist Thursday, giving him two goals and three assists in six games. He was the eighth Capitals rookie to score his first goal this season, and he is the first player from Virginia to play for Washington, according to the team.

The Capitals’ youth dominated Thursday in a game the struggling squad desperately needed.

Washington jumped to a 2-0 lead. Snively scored his first goal on a juicy rebound just 5:04 in, and fellow rookie Connor McMichael followed with his own tally 20 seconds later.

Carl Hagelin gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead at 3:40 of the second period with a surprising snipe from a sharp angle, ending a 14-game goal drought. The Canadiens had a quick answer, with Rem Pitlick beating goalie Ilya Samsonov just 29 seconds later.

Snively capped his memorable night with his second goal at 5:18. That ended the evening for Montreal goaltender Cayden Primeau, who allowed four goals on 14 shots. Sam Montembeault (eight saves) replaced him.

Cole Caufield cut the Capitals’ lead to 4-2 with a pretty power-play goal past Samsonov at 15:58. The Canadiens made a push to open the third period but could get no closer. Montreal briefly appeared to pull within one on Caufield’s second goal, but the Capitals won an offside challenge.

Tom Wilson had the empty-netter to set the final score with 1:15 left — and Snively had the primary assist. Samsonov appeared to suffer an injury in the final moments, but he remained in the game and finished with 42 saves.

Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win:

Snively’s road to the show

Snively signed an entry-level contract with the Capitals in 2019. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound winger was an undrafted college free agent.

Snively had 15 goals and 21 assists in 33 games with Yale in 2018-19 and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, given to college hockey’s top player. He led the Bulldogs in points in all four years he played there.

Before making his NHL debut this season, Snively played parts of four seasons with the Capitals’ American Hockey League team, the Hershey Bears. Snively has 15 goals and 23 assists in 35 games with Hershey this season, leading the team in points and goals.

St. Louis takes over

The last-place Canadiens fired coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday and named Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis their interim coach. Thursday’s game was his NHL coaching debut.

“I think for me right now it’s getting them excited to play hockey again,” the former Tampa Bay Lightning star said Thursday morning. “They’ve gone through some tough times this year — obviously with injuries, covid — but my job coming in is just to inspire them. And I think it’s one of my strong suits.”

Hagelin played with St. Louis with the New York Rangers.

“He was a very passionate guy, a vocal leader,” Hagelin said. “… I saw him as a guy who could get into coaching. I didn’t know it would be this quick.”

Special teams woes

Washington has struggled mightily on special teams. After Thursday’s win, its once-high-powered power play fell to 15.3 percent, ranking 29th in the league, and its penalty kill has a 78 percent success rate to stand 20th.

The penalty kill, which thrived last season, has allowed seven goals in the past four games. The Canadiens finished 1 for 5 on the power play; Washington was 0 for 3.