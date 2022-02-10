The team also moved center Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for guard Ish Smith and center Vernon Carey Jr., according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Additionally, Aaron Holiday was sent to the Phoenix Suns. Full details from all the deals were not immediately available.

The biggest news, however, may have been the move the Wizards didn’t make as franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal was not traded. His situation is complicated as he is out for the rest of the season due to upcoming wrist surgery and has the right to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has yet to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension that had been on the table since Oct. 1.

Dinwiddie, Harrell and Holiday were all part of the deal that moved Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers and the team was expected to compete for the playoffs. The Wizards got out to a 10-3 start, but has plummeted to a 24-29 record since.

Dinwiddie never seemed to fully find his groove in Washington as he averaged just 12.6 points per game and 5.8 assists. He had averaged 20.6 points in 2019-20 and 16.8 points in 2018-19. Dinwiddie seemed to have a hard time deciding when to aggressively pursue his own shot with the Wizards and his is signed through the 2023-24 season on a three-year deal that averaged $18 million per year.

The Wizards find themselves in an interesting position at point guard as Dinwiddie and Holiday were traded away, essentially leaving the team with Raul Neto and Smith.

Bertans has been a disappointment since singing a five-year, $80 million deal before the 2020 season. Known as a sharpshooting big man, Bertans has shot just 31.9 percent from behind the arc this season.

Porzingis, 26, was the No. 4 overall pick in 2015 and earned the nickname “the unicorn” for his offensive versatility in a 7-foot-3 frame. He missed the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL and hasn’t played more than 57 games in the two following seasons and has dealt with nagging injuries this season. Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points in the games he has played this season to go along with 7.7 rebound and 1.7 blocks. His 28.3 three-point percentage, however, is a career low as he’s consistently shot about 35 to 39 percent from behind the arc in his five pervious seasons.

The all-star was traded from the Knicks in January 2019 to the Mavericks where he was supposed to form a long-term tandem with Luka Doncic.

Harrell brought some consistency to the Wizards in his brief tenure as he averaged 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games. He was caught up in a rotation issue once Thomas Bryant returned from injury and a three-center rotation along with Daniel Gafford, who signed a three-year, $40.2 million extension before the season.

Smith has played for 12 different organizations and this will be his second stint with the Wizards after playing with the team from 2019-21. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 assists this season while shooting just 39.5 percent in 13.8 minutes per game. Smith is signed through the 2022-23 season, but his contract is non-guaranteed if waived before July 1, 2022.