“I want to give credit to Iowa; they shot the mess out of the ball,” Maryland guard Fatts Russell said. “For us, I feel like it’s more of an effort thing. We just have to give 100 percent the whole game, every possession. We talk about it, but we just can’t keep talking about it.”

Maryland fell to 11-13 and 3-10 in the Big Ten.

Iowa’s output matched the most points Maryland has allowed in regulation to a visiting team; N.C. State dropped a 124-110 decision at Cole Field House on Dec. 20, 1978. The most points the Terps have allowed in College Park came in a 114-111 overtime loss to Duke on Feb. 10, 1990.

The Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6) also set an Xfinity Center record for a visitor, surpassing the 97 scored by Clemson in 2005 with 6:43 to go.

Keegan Murray had 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting for Iowa. The sophomore forward scored 35 points in the teams’ first meeting, an 80-75 Hawkeyes victory on Jan. 3.

Russell scored 20 points and Hakim Hart added 19 for Maryland, which has lost four in a row for the first time since 2005.

A preseason top 25 team, the Terps endured a midyear coaching change when Mark Turgeon departed Dec. 3. They have never gotten traction, with a three-game run the longest winning streak of the season. Sunday’s loss at Ohio State dropped them under .500, the first time they have been there this late in a season since they went 12-16 in 1992-93.

It was quickly apparent Maryland’s chances of evening its record Thursday came down to either trying to match the Hawkeyes’ absurd scoring pace or hoping Iowa would grow weary of shooting so many open shots. Neither stratagem proved effective.

After the Terps closed within 29-28, Iowa hit four three-pointers in a sequence that pushed the lead into double figures for the first time. Bohannon made a pair of three-pointers in the final 64 seconds before the break to make it 57-41.

Things deteriorated from there. Iowa uncorked an 18-0 run early in the second half, and interim coach Danny Manning tried to halt the spurt with a timeout. On the Hawkeyes’ next trip down the court, Bohannon swished an open three-pointer, stopping to pose and rightfully appreciate his handiwork at the expense of the defenseless Terps.

“They were very comfortable shooting the basketball in both halves,” Manning said. “Our offensive numbers weren’t bad in the first half. It’s just that we didn’t provide enough resistance to contain them offensively.”

In some ways, it was a continuation of Sunday’s defensive lapses in the loss at Ohio State. The Buckeyes shot 61.5 percent in the first half but cooled to 42.4 percent in the final 20 minutes.

Maryland enjoyed no such luck against the Hawkeyes, who led 101-64 with six minutes to go before both teams emptied their benches.

Seven games remain in the regular season, and this week may mark the point things fully slipped away from the Terps. Russell, though, insisted Maryland could yet salvage something from this uneven season, which continues Sunday at Purdue.

“We have a lot of veteran guys, and we’re just going to keep fighting,” Russell said. “We know that at any moment, the season could change. We could get hot. We could get on a run. It only takes one feel-good game.”

One thing’s for sure: Thursday was anything but that.

Here is what else to know from Maryland’s loss:

Bohannon gets hot

Bohannon, a sixth-year senior, will no doubt miss his trips to College Park. In four games at Maryland, he averaged 22.3 points while shooting 29 of 45 from three-point range.

“I don’t think he’s ever made 10, but he’s made eight — he made eight here his freshman year,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. “It impacts the game in a variety of ways, not the least of which is it opens space for everybody else. Rarely do you see a box score where a game makes 19 threes and has 40 points in the paint, so it did enable us to get to the rim.”

Dockery, Martinez get looks

With things well out of hand early in the second half, Manning gave sophomore guard Marcus Dockery extended minutes for the first time since a loss to Northwestern on Dec. 5.

Dockery, who had logged 19 minutes in six games this season, had a career-high 10 points in 13 minutes Thursday.