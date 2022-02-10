In a deal that marked the latest twist in a season of major change in Portland, the Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick Friday.

For Portland, the motives were primarily financial. Trading Powell and Covington moved the Blazers (21-32 entering Saturday night) below the luxury tax line and cleared the balance of a long-term contract signed by Powell in August. In his first move as interim general manager, Joe Cronin, who was appointed following the December dismissal of longtime GM Neil Olshey , undid the biggest move made by his predecessor last summer.

“Cap flexibility,” Cronin said in an interview when asked to explain the trade. “The opportunity to clean our books up a little and just create more opportunities for this coming week and beyond, through the draft and free agency. … [Powell is] obviously a very good player that had some really good moments with us. He’ll be missed. It’s just having to move that money to other positions; that’s what the motivation was. Roster balance.”