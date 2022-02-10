Will there be any big-market blockbusters to complement the small-market belt-tightening?

That’s the question to consider as the NBA counts down the final hours until its 3 p.m. Eastern time trade deadline on Thursday. Over the last week, much of the early action has been driven by the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers, who are both executing cost-cutting teardowns. Portland has traded CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans and shipped Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Indiana moved Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings and Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But rumors have swirled involving bigger names, including James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Chatter surrounding a possible swap of the disgruntled all-star guards has picked up steam given Brooklyn’s nine-game losing streak and Harden’s untimely absence from the lineup due to hamstring tightness, though Nets Coach Steve Nash flatly denied the talk earlier this week.

A trade would break up the Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving, but it would also allow them to recoup some value for Harden, who opted against signing an extension before the season and could leave as a free agent this summer. Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said this week that he was hoping to add guard depth in advance of another postseason trip.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers are mired in locker room issues, as guard Russell Westbrook vented his frustration over his recent fourth-quarter benchings and Coach Frank Vogel’s lack of communication. The Lakers have limited trade assets, and Westbrook’s $47.1 million player option for next season severely limits their ability to trade the former MVP.

Follow along for live updates and analysis during the day.