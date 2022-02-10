But rumors have swirled involving bigger names, including James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Chatter surrounding a possible swap of the disgruntled all-star guards has picked up steam given Brooklyn’s nine-game losing streak and Harden’s untimely absence from the lineup due to hamstring tightness, though Nets Coach Steve Nash flatly denied the talk earlier this week.
A trade would break up the Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving, but it would also allow them to recoup some value for Harden, who opted against signing an extension before the season and could leave as a free agent this summer. Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said this week that he was hoping to add guard depth in advance of another postseason trip.
Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers are mired in locker room issues, as guard Russell Westbrook vented his frustration over his recent fourth-quarter benchings and Coach Frank Vogel’s lack of communication. The Lakers have limited trade assets, and Westbrook’s $47.1 million player option for next season severely limits their ability to trade the former MVP.
Follow along for live updates and analysis during the day.
Pre-deadline deal: Clippers and Blazers open NBA trade seasonReturn to menu
In a deal that marked the latest twist in a season of major change in Portland, the Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick Friday.
For Portland, the motives were primarily financial. Trading Powell and Covington moved the Blazers (21-32 entering Saturday night) below the luxury tax line and cleared the balance of a long-term contract signed by Powell in August. In his first move as interim general manager, Joe Cronin, who was appointed following the December dismissal of longtime GM Neil Olshey, undid the biggest move made by his predecessor last summer.
“Cap flexibility,” Cronin said in an interview when asked to explain the trade. “The opportunity to clean our books up a little and just create more opportunities for this coming week and beyond, through the draft and free agency. … [Powell is] obviously a very good player that had some really good moments with us. He’ll be missed. It’s just having to move that money to other positions; that’s what the motivation was. Roster balance.”
These five GMs are under the most pressure ahead of the NBA trade deadlineReturn to menu
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers
Imagine the citywide sigh of resignation and disappointment in Philadelphia if Morey is unable to find a taker for Ben Simmons after six straight months of rumors. There’s pressure building on all sides: Recent chatter about a possible deal for James Harden has ramped up expectations; franchise center Joel Embiid has played sensationally and is the NBA’s leading scorer; and Philadelphia potentially has a pathway to reaching the East finals thanks to Brooklyn’s recent nosedive. Now is the time for action.
Yet Morey told Philadelphia’s 97.5 two weeks ago that a Simmons trade remained “less likely than likely,” and it’s unclear whether Philadelphia’s play-it-slow approach to its all-star guard’s holdout has succeeded in generating any new suitors. Nets Coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday that Harden wouldn’t be dealt before the deadline, which could either be meaningless lip service or a death blow to the 76ers’ short-term dream scenario.
If a deal doesn’t emerge this week, the speculation tying Harden to Philadelphia will surely roll over into the summer. In the meantime, though, Morey would be stuck facing an awful lot of unhappy campers wondering whether Embiid is destined to hit another playoff roadblock.