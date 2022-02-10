The Wizards find themselves in a particularly tricky situation. The team is faltering, and star Bradley Beal was just lost for the season because of upcoming wrist surgery. Both of those can affect how General Manager Tommy Sheppard approaches the trade deadline, considering Beal can opt out of his contract after this season and has not yet signed the max extension he was offered.

The Wizards are in the midst of an ugly stretch that includes nine losses in the past 11 games and a brutal falloff after a 10-3 start. Coronavirus absences and a run of elite opponents of late have been an issue, but questions remain regarding whether this is a playoff team as constructed. And that was before Beal went down.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he spoke to the team last week about the deadline.