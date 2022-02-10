But rumors have swirled involving bigger names, including James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Chatter surrounding a possible swap of the disgruntled all-star guards has picked up steam given Brooklyn’s nine-game losing streak and Harden’s untimely absence from the lineup due to hamstring tightness, though Nets Coach Steve Nash flatly denied the talk earlier this week.
A trade would break up the Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving, but it would also allow them to recoup some value for Harden, who opted against signing an extension before the season and could leave as a free agent this summer. Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said this week that he was hoping to add guard depth in advance of another postseason trip.
Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers are mired in locker room issues, as guard Russell Westbrook vented his frustration over his recent fourth-quarter benchings and Coach Frank Vogel’s lack of communication. The Lakers have limited trade assets, and Westbrook’s $47.1 million player option for next season severely limits their ability to trade the former MVP.
Bradley Beal's surgery complicates Wizards' plans as NBA trade deadline approaches
The Wizards find themselves in a particularly tricky situation. The team is faltering, and star Bradley Beal was just lost for the season because of upcoming wrist surgery. Both of those can affect how General Manager Tommy Sheppard approaches the trade deadline, considering Beal can opt out of his contract after this season and has not yet signed the max extension he was offered.
The Wizards are in the midst of an ugly stretch that includes nine losses in the past 11 games and a brutal falloff after a 10-3 start. Coronavirus absences and a run of elite opponents of late have been an issue, but questions remain regarding whether this is a playoff team as constructed. And that was before Beal went down.
Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he spoke to the team last week about the deadline.
“It’s not something I want to harp on, and they’re aware of it, of course,” Unseld said. “They understand it’s a side of the business. It’s awkward and uncomfortable. But every year, this time of year, it is what it is. So our area of concentration is the next game.”
Pre-deadline deal: Pacers continue teardown by trading Domantas Sabonis to Kings for Tyrese Haliburton
With their postseason hopes dwindling and attendance woes mounting, the Indiana Pacers continued their midseason overhaul by agreeing to trade Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package centered around second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton.
In addition to Sabonis, the Pacers will send Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a future second-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.
Sabonis, 25, blossomed into a two-time all-star with the Pacers thanks to his high-efficiency scoring, high-volume rebounding and skilled passing, but the son of Lithuanian great Arvydas Sabonis never found an ideal frontcourt fit alongside shot-blocking specialist Myles Turner. He has averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season, joining Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as the only players to hit all three of those statistical benchmarks.
Haliburton, 21, has averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season after establishing himself as a trustworthy and unselfish guard as a rookie. While the 2020 lottery pick might not boast star potential as a lead scoring option, he is a reliable outside shooter and should serve as one of the new faces of Indiana’s burgeoning youth movement.
Pre-deadline deal: Trail Blazers ship CJ McCollum to Pelicans as rebuilding effort deepens
The Portland Trail Blazers agreed Tuesday to trade guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, breaking up his longtime backcourt partnership with star Damian Lillard and sending the franchise into a major retooling effort, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
To acquire McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, New Orleans traded Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, a protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks to Portland.
The 30-year-old McCollum spent nine seasons with the Blazers, who selected him in the 2013 draft. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season despite missing six weeks in December and January with a lung injury.
Although he never made an all-star team as Lillard’s wingman, McCollum scored at least 20 points per game for seven straight seasons and helped the Blazers reach the playoffs in each of the past eight years.
Pre-deadline deal: Clippers and Blazers open NBA trade season
In a deal that marked the latest twist in a season of major change in Portland, the Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick Friday.
For Portland, the motives were primarily financial. Trading Powell and Covington moved the Blazers (21-32 entering Saturday night) below the luxury tax line and cleared the balance of a long-term contract signed by Powell in August. In his first move as interim general manager, Joe Cronin, who was appointed following the December dismissal of longtime GM Neil Olshey, undid the biggest move made by his predecessor last summer.
“Cap flexibility,” Cronin said in an interview when asked to explain the trade. “The opportunity to clean our books up a little and just create more opportunities for this coming week and beyond, through the draft and free agency. … [Powell is] obviously a very good player that had some really good moments with us. He’ll be missed. It’s just having to move that money to other positions; that’s what the motivation was. Roster balance.”
These five GMs are under the most pressure ahead of the NBA trade deadline
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers
Imagine the citywide sigh of resignation and disappointment in Philadelphia if Morey is unable to find a taker for Ben Simmons after six straight months of rumors. There’s pressure building on all sides: Recent chatter about a possible deal for James Harden has ramped up expectations; franchise center Joel Embiid has played sensationally and is the NBA’s leading scorer; and Philadelphia potentially has a pathway to reaching the East finals thanks to Brooklyn’s recent nosedive. Now is the time for action.
Yet Morey told Philadelphia’s 97.5 two weeks ago that a Simmons trade remained “less likely than likely,” and it’s unclear whether Philadelphia’s play-it-slow approach to its all-star guard’s holdout has succeeded in generating any new suitors. Nets Coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday that Harden wouldn’t be dealt before the deadline, which could either be meaningless lip service or a death blow to the 76ers’ short-term dream scenario.
If a deal doesn’t emerge this week, the speculation tying Harden to Philadelphia will surely roll over into the summer. In the meantime, though, Morey would be stuck facing an awful lot of unhappy campers wondering whether Embiid is destined to hit another playoff roadblock.