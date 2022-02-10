Harris-Smith got caught in a traffic jam of bodies at the top of the key. Without enough time to assess other options, he found a little bit of space and banked in a three-pointer that gave the Panthers a two-point lead and silenced the crowd.

The poise Harris-Smith showed at the end of the third quarter was carried into the fourth, where the Panthers ripped off eight straight points and pushed on for a 78-68 victory. All night, the Panthers had looked unfazed by the Gonzaga fans or the Eagles team they were backing.

“That type of environment just makes basketball better,” Harris-Smith said. “Stuff like that is why we want to play.”

An away game at Gonzaga, one of the most boisterous environments in the D.C. area, is always disorienting, but matters were further complicated by the absence of Glenn Farello, the Panthers’ coach. Farello was out sick Thursday, leaving assistant Lamar Butler as the de facto man at the helm. He was backed by the leadership of players like Harris-Smith and senior star Dug McDaniel, who had experience in plenty of conference battles like this one.

“Guys were kind of nervous that [Farello] wasn’t going to be here but in the end we just wanted to get this win for him,” McDaniel said.

The Eagles (14-5) led by two after a tight first half, and the third quarter featured more of the same. Gonzaga was hot from the outside while Harris-Smith and McDaniel had more success slicing to the rim. After Harris-Smith’s three put the team up by two heading into the fourth, Paul VI (20-3) kept pressing the gas, creating a double-digit lead.

From there, the team was content to trade buckets until the end of the night. Harris-Smith finished with 27 points to lead the Panthers.

“Coach Farello is always saying this team is a 10-0 run waiting to happen,” Harris-Smith said. “That’s all about energy, playing defense, getting stops. And we did that there to start the fourth.”

After losing two of their first three WCAC games, the Panthers have won eight straight. That stretch has included plenty of tests, including an overtime win at No. 7 DeMatha and a three-overtime thriller against No. 20 St. John’s. Early February is a good time for a team to have a rhythm, as the Panthers now have just four games remaining in the regular season.