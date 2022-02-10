But when it came to determining who would attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, in which his hometown Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Vasco was, like any other mere season-ticket-holding mortal, relegated to a long-odds lottery.

Vasco understood that, out of the thousands of season ticket holders, 25 would have the opportunity to buy Super Bowl tickets for “face value” starting at $1,675 each. They would have to buy two, and the team would not permit them to resell them.

Vasco turned to his candle for the Santo Niño de Atocha.

Vasco previously prayed to the candle, which features an image of a holy child, when he and his wife were having fertility problems. They then wound up, five years ago, with twin boys. So now Vasco, who lives in Whittier, Calif., asked to win the ticket lottery. To cover his bases, he read the prayer from the candle’s label in both Spanish and English.

He was at the hospital where he works as an occupational therapist when word hit his inbox Feb. 2: “We regret to inform you that you were not randomly selected for the opportunity to purchase Super Bowl tickets at face value.”

The email added that there were “still opportunities to purchase Super Bowl packages through our partner,” On Location, or at Ticketmaster.com, both sites where nosebleed tickets cost $5,000-plus, including roughly $1,000 in fees. Snagging a parking spot added potentially thousands more. While Vasco could scare up the few grand he would’ve needed if he won the ticket lottery, he knew there was no way he could afford double that.

Vasco’s disappointment was compounded when he learned that nobody he knew — from fellow superfans to anonymous Angelenos who cheered on the team through years of betrayal and defeat — won the lottery, either.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘Out of 70,000 seats, 25 Rams fans?’ ” Vasco said. (Though that is clearly an undercount, the Rams did not respond to a request for details on Super Bowl ticket allotment, including how many season ticket holders were given the chance to purchase them.) “The rest are going to be corporate people on their cellphones that are maybe not even interested in the game.”

It appeared to Vasco that the team, and the NFL, did little to ensure the most loyal fans had an opportunity to go. “I just wish that they had given not just me, but everyone, a chance to buy a ticket,” Vasco said, though he quickly excused the Rams. “It does hurt a little but, you know what, man, there must be a reason.”

Vasco, 50, is deeply familiar with unreturned loyalty. It’s a sensation known to many sports fans but particularly acute for those who have supported the Rams, a franchise that has previously made unceremonious departures from three cities, including Los Angeles.

And for Vasco, heartbreak, disappointment and loss are as intertwined with his story of fandom as childhood joy. The death of his beloved older brother John while the Rams were in Midwestern exile was what led him to adopt his superfan alter ego, and he never stopped updating John on how the Rams were doing.

So after reading the rejection email and scrolling through the exorbitant prices of the resellers, Vasco attempted to break the bad news to his brother, dead more than 13 years, but found himself unable to declare the quest over.

“John, it’s a no-go this time,” Vasco recalled saying. “But you know, I’ll see what alternate routes there are. Maybe enter contests — you know, what else is there? What other options do we have?”

Finding a home team

Vasco’s family emigrated from Colombia when he was 8, in 1980, moving to Mid-City in Central Los Angeles. A slight Latino kid in a largely Black neighborhood, Vasco said he spent his first couple of years inside, watching cartoons in a language he didn’t understand as his father worked long hours at an assembly plant.

John, six years Vasco’s senior, more quickly found a place in Los Angeles, including by learning the rules of American football and favoring the Rams, who moved from L.A. Coliseum to Anaheim the year the Vascos arrived. The Rams were an unconventional pick, especially after the macho Raiders came to town in 1982, bringing with them a color scheme and pirate logo adopted by gangs.

“He chose the opposite,” Vasco said of his brother, which Vasco believed was partly to steer him in the other direction. John called his kid brother “Dito,” short for Fernandito, and often encouraged him to make the most of his life in the United States, saying: “We have our eyes on you. We want you to be our shining star.”

Within a few years of them coming to L.A., Vasco’s mother divorced his dad and returned to Colombia. It was around then that John started inviting Vasco to tag along to Rams games, even as the older brother’s friends complained that they wanted to smoke and drink without bringing the little snitch along.

But John stood up to them, and when they would pack into a friend’s Supra for the drive, Vasco sat on his brother’s lap. To justify his presence at the games, Vasco said, “I’d be such a good little rooter,” even through lean seasons and repeated playoff disappointments.

“I don’t remember the losing,” Vasco said. “I remember the time spent. He never made me feel like, ‘Man, we chose a sorry team.’ It was always like: ‘You know what, dude? Just cheer.’ ”

The brothers’ fandom helped keep them close even as John married and Vasco went away to college in Santa Barbara. But by 1995, following a string of last-place seasons and waning attendance, the Rams used threats of litigation to force a move to St. Louis over the objections of then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who referred to “years of loyalty” by fans in the area that “is not respected.” It was the team’s second acrimonious divorce from a city; the Rams had left Cleveland similarly in the 1940s.

It was the second devastating departure experienced by the brothers, too, but unlike many of their friends, they continued to root for the Rams. “You kind of have to start to force it a little bit,” Vasco acknowledged. And it only got tougher in 2008, when John died of a heart attack.

“He was my world at the time,” Vasco said. “And my world came crumbling.”

Vasco started talking to John as he watched the Rams on TV. Then, following the 2015 season, the Rams announced they were moving back to Los Angeles, to share $5 billion SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers, formerly of San Diego. The Rams had scorched another fan base, with court records later showing the team brass’s apparent disdain for St. Louis, and the franchise ultimately settled litigation with the city for $790 million.

But for Vasco, the move back home renewed a kinship with his late brother. “John, guess what? They’re back!” Vasco said. “Wish you were here.”

Vasco started picking up more shifts at the hospital, determined to be able to afford to go to every home game. He felt as though John was “there with me, like we’re watching it together,” and then Vasco started toying with dressing up, including wearing a Rams mask. “You know, Fernando, why don’t you express yourself?” Vasco told himself. “Don’t be embarrassed, because you’re here with your brother.”

Over the course of that first season, the costume became more elaborate until it took Vasco 45 minutes crammed in his friend’s car in the stadium parking lot to transform into Ramses. The most important element was the mask, a foreboding skull meant for paintball that to Vasco represented his brother. “It’s him watching the game through my eyes,” Vasco said. Ramses, he eventually decided, represented every deceased fan.

The Rams lost 12 games that first year back in L.A., but Vasco didn’t care. Ditto for the costs — $1,200 per season for upper-level seats, plus his share of $900 yearly for parking. Communing with his brother made it worth it, particularly when the Rams clinched the NFC title last month, setting them up for a hometown Super Bowl.

“I imagined how we would’ve raced to hug,” Vasco said of John. “How high we would have jumped — all of that, you know?”

‘Divine intervention’

After Vasco learned he hadn’t been picked for the lottery, he wrote in desperation to the ticket rep who was listed on the rejection email, sending him photos of himself in costume and a bio mentioning his brother. And he took to Ramses’s Instagram account, which has nearly 5,000 followers, and posted a picture of the rejection.

“RAMSES SAD,” he wrote.

There were more than 100 comments on the post, many of them from people tagging the team’s page and expressing anger that its best-known superfan, as well as other loyal supporters, had been disregarded. One commenter said they should let Ramses in “over corporate people pretending to be actual Rams fans.”

“This is crazy,” another wrote. “[Show] respect to the diehards.”

Vasco replied to many of them with a closed fist of solidarity, adding an occasional enraged-face emoji. Despite some initial embarrassment about asking for money, he started a GoFundMe. And with a photographer for The Washington Post in tow, he walked around L.A. in full Ramses regalia, with a sign reading, “I NEED SB TIX!”

Vasco said that if he could score a ticket, Ramses would now not only represent dead Rams fans but the vast majority of living ones who can’t drop $5,000. “People have been telling me, ‘At least if you go, we’ll feel like one of us is there.’ ”

On Tuesday afternoon, Vasco was back at work when he received a call from the Rams. It was a ticket rep, who told him he was the employee to whom Vasco had emailed the photos and bio. The rep asked him excitedly to put him on speakerphone and check his email.

There it was, a message from the team that was sent earlier that day: “Congratulations — your account was selected for the right to purchase 2 tickets to Super Bowl LVI!”

The rep told Vasco that he was randomly picked in another lottery. “Dude, I almost busted into tears,” Vasco said of the right to purchase two tickets for a combined $3,350. “The team had never mentioned, ‘Oh, there’s going to be a second wave of handing out tickets.’ ”