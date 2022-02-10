In other ways, everything has changed since Tuesday, when Steve Baldwin and Y. Michele Kang arrived at practice and told unsuspecting players that their ownership feud, one that had hung over the club for more than six months, was over.

After resisting calls to sell controlling interest to Kang, Baldwin agreed to a $35 million deal. It made Kang one of the most powerful women in a women’s pro sports league that, over the past year, has confronted numerous allegations against male coaches and executives.

The players had publicly supported Kang in a saga that spilled into the public in August when then-coach Richie Burke was accused of verbally and emotionally abusing players.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone welcomed the resolution before the season began.

“The overall trust [in Kang] is there,” said Spirit midfielder Tori Huster, president of the NWSL Players Association. “That is a massive thing we are dealing with across the NWSL — there’s a little bit of a lack of trust. With Michele, it’s there.”

Kang, founder of a health information technology company, joined the ownership group in 2020 and last year began questioning Baldwin’s leadership.

Since Kang became involved, Huster added, “she has been really interested in the players’ voice and how we are doing.”

“That is something that’s extremely important in the landscape of women’s soccer at the moment,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kang’s rise, forward Tara McKeown said, “helps the league a lot moving forward, knowing that women can be empowered too.”

“It’s not just a man’s world anymore,” McKeown said. “We’ve got a woman helping us.”

Advertisement

Added defender Karina Rodriguez: “It’s cool to see a strong, powerful woman as a leader for us to look up to. … We’re really excited to see some positive changes and see how that helps us on the field.”

At first reluctant to support Kang, the NWSL’s board of governors last month allowed the Spirit’s non-equity investors, many of whom supported her, to become shareholders. That, in essence, ended Baldwin’s hope of retaining power, though no one expected him to cede it without a fight.

His decision this week to sell brought relief to a staff and roster preparing for the campaign, which will begin March 19 with the Challenge Cup and continue with the start of the 22-game regular season in early May.

Story continues below advertisement

Coach Kris Ward said the situation now is “definitely easier, but there’s still fatigue from it, for sure. It’s still going to take some people time.”

Advertisement

Aside from a statement Tuesday, Kang has not spoken publicly about her plans. The Spirit still doesn’t have a full-time training facility. Since Feb. 1, it’s been using the St. James in Springfield. Upon its return from Florida late this month, the Spirit plans to use fields at Episcopal High School in Alexandria — the same location it used late last season.

For more than two years, the long-term plan had been to move into D.C. United’s new training center in Leesburg, which opened last fall. But the Spirit is leaving options open.

Story continues below advertisement

It must also sort out how many games it will play at Segra Field in Leesburg and Audi Field in the District. The team has a contract with United, which owns both venues, to continue playing at both stadiums.

Ben Olsen, the former United player and coach who Baldwin appointed president of club operations in September, is expected to retain his job. Olsen has also been serving as the de facto general manager, working with Ward on roster moves.

Advertisement

The ownership settlement “provides a lot of clarity, so I think there is a lot of relief,” Ward said. “But in some ways, it’s not over. We’re still here [at the St. James]. Finding a solidified home is still the number one priority. Until we get that really set, I don’t know we’re going to drop that weight fully.”

Story continues below advertisement

The end of backroom squabbling, though, is a start.

“We’re happy it is over with,” McKeown said, “and we can start the new season moving forward with Michele.”

Notes: Jaedyn Shaw, a 17-year-old forward from Frisco, Tex., began workouts with the Spirit on Tuesday. She is weighing whether to turn pro or play for the University of North Carolina, starting in the fall of 2023. …

Ward is shorthanded for the next two weeks as 11 players report to five different national teams for tournaments. Kelley O’Hara, Andi Sullivan and Trinity Rodman were among seven named to the 23-strong U.S. squad for the SheBelieves Cup. …