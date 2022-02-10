The Wizards’ pregame media staff clearly had some tinkering to do between the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline and the 7:30 p.m. tip against the Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, they weren’t the ones who did some tinkering before the Wizards’ 113-112 win, a contest between two teams whose rosters after the deadline looked a lot different than a few hours earlier.

Gone for the Wizards (25-29) were starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (Mavericks), center Montrezl Harrell (Hornets), forward Davis Bertans (Mavericks) and point guard Aaron Holiday (Suns). That left Raul Neto as the only full-time point guard. Cassius Winston, on a two-way contract, saw the floor for the third time this season.

The Nets (29-26) were without James Harden and Paul Millsap, who were sent to Philadelphia as part of the biggest deal of the day, with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond set to come to Brooklyn.

So the Wizards took the floor with a starting lineup of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Corey Kispert and Neto, who was making his first start of the season. They were still without Daniel Gafford, who remains in the health and safety protocols.

“Before we even came out at the start of the game, just in the huddle, I could just sense everybody had a different vibe,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Their energy or whatever it was, their aura, or whatever it was, it was different. I could feel eat. Everybody was antsy. They were just ready. That’s what we needed.”

The teams essentially played to a stalemate before the Wizards closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take an 86-78 lead into the fourth. Rui Hachimura hit a pair of three-pointers during the stretch, and Kuzma closed it out with a layup in transition. Kuzma posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, notching the first triple-double of his career.

“I thought our ball movement was terrific,” Unseld said. “Obviously, it helps when we make shots, but we did a pretty job of just finding the next action. We didn’t get caught too often stagnating or ball watching. Kept energy in it. … I’ve got to give our guys a lot of credit. By all accounts, it’s a good team win.”

Sparingly used Anthony Gill scored a career-high 15 points as seven players scored in double figures for the Wizards. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game that his team needed to make up for the missing bodies as a group, and that’s exactly what he got from Neto (season-high 21 points), Gill, Bryant (13), Hachimura (12), Caldwell-Pope (13) and Deni Avdija (13).

The Wizards had the advantage in field goal percentage (50.6 to 46.4) and assists (29-19).

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Kuzma said. A lot of things have transpired. Our main message before the game was, 'Hey, man, we’ve got 30 games left. It just all depends on us how we want to finish this season. We can continue to dwell and point fingers or we can just come together and play free and have a lot of fun out there. … Ball movement was great. Talking defensively. It was just a lot of fun. ”

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 31 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Cam Thomas added 27 points.

The Nets got within one possession, but Irving was triple-teamed on the final possession and had the ball forced from his hands.

Here’s what else to know from Thursday’s game:

Beal has surgery

Bradley Beal underwent wrist surgery in New York on Thursday, and the organization announced it was a success. That in itself was good news, but it was also notable that the franchise cornerstone was still a Wizard after the deadline. Beal can become an unrestricted free agent next season and has yet to sign the four-year, $181.5 million extension that was offered Oct. 1.

“The biggest thing for me is for his own recovery, his health,” Unseld said. “Not having him out here, not only tonight, but for the rest of the season, it is what it is. It’s not ideal, but a great opportunity for some of our younger players to kind of elevate, get more minutes. But still, you’d really have a guy like that on the floor for you.”

Brooklyn gets relief

The Harden rumors dominated the NBA conversation for the past month and Nets Coach Steve Nash believes they also had an impact on his team’s play. The Nets have lost nine straight.

“It’s positive for everyone to have that deadline passed,” Nash said before the game. “So there’s no more stuff hanging over everyone’s head or everyone wondering what’s going to happen. There’s a finality to it that helps everyone move forward.

“Subconsciously, I’m sure it takes a toll.”

