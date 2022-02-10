Of course, they weren’t the ones who did some tinkering before the Wizards’ 113-112 win, a contest between two teams whose rosters after the deadline looked a lot different than in the hours prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Gone for the Wizards were starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (Mavericks), center Montrezl Harrell (Hornets), forward Davis Bertans (Mavericks) and point guard Aaron Holiday (Suns). That left the Raul Neto as the only full-time point guard. Cassius Winston, on a two-way contract, saw the floor for the third time this season.

Advertisement

The Nets were without James Harden and Paul Millsap, who were sent to Philadelphia as part of the biggest deal of that day with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond set to come to Brooklyn.

So the Wizards took the floor with a starting lineup of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Corey Kispert and Neto, who was making his first start of the season. They were still without Daniel Gafford, who remains in the health and safety protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams essentially played to a stalemate before the Wizards closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take an 86-78 lead into the fourth. Rui Hachimura hit a pair of three-pointers during the stretch and Kuzma closed it out with a layup in transition. Kuzma posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, notching the first triple-double of his career.

Advertisement

Sparsely used Anthony Gill scored a career-high 15 points as seven players scored in double figures for the Wizards. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game that his team needed to make up for the missing bodies as a group and that’s exactly what he got from Neto (season high 21 points), Gill, Bryant (13), Hachimura (12), Caldwell-Pope (13) and Deni Avdija (13).

The Wizards had the advantage in field goal percentage (50.6 to 46.4) and assists (29-19).

Story continues below advertisement

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 31 points, five rebounds and six assists while Cam Thomas added 27 points.

The Nets got within one possession, but Irving was triple-teamed on the final possession and had the ball forced from his hands.

Here’s what else to know from Thursday’s game:

Surgery for Beal

Bradley Beal underwent wrist surgery in New York on Thursday and the organization announced it was a success. That in itself was good news, but it was also notable that the franchise cornerstone was still a Wizard after the deadline. Beal can become an unrestricted free agent next season and has yet to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension that has been on the table since Oct. 1.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest thing for me is for his own recovery, his health,” Unseld said. “Not having him out here, not only tonight, but for the rest of the season, it is what it is. It’s not ideal, but a great opportunity for some of our younger players to kind of elevate, get more minutes. But still, you’d really have a guy like that on the floor for you.”

Relieved

The Harden rumors dominated the NBA conversation for the past month and Nets Coach Steve Nash believes they also had an impact on his team’s play. The Nets have lost nine straight.

“It’s positive for everyone to have that deadline passed,” Nash said before the game. “So there’s no more stuff hanging over everyone’s head or everyone wondering what’s going to happen. There’s a finality to it that helps everyone move forward.

“Subconsciously, I’m sure it takes a toll.”

Suspended