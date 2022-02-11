The trick, of course, is to get a good estimate of each payer’s individual stats and compare that to the odds being offered. It is also important to think about probabilities and determine the chance each player surpasses or falls short of the key number.

For example, Cooper Kupp’s receiving yards total opened at 99½ and has been on a steady rise since, offered on Friday at 105½ at various sportsbook around the country. Football Outsiders projects Kupp to catch 8 of 12 targets for roughly 112 yards on Sunday and Pro Football Focus expects similar production (9 of 12 for 114 yards). If we take the midpoint of each we get 113 yards, which looks like a slam dunk for the over, right? Not exactly.

Those projections are for Kupp’s average production, but a probabilistic view using those numbers suggests Kupp has a 51 percent chance to go over 105½ receiving yards in the Super Bowl, per Unabated’s prop projection tool, which carries a fair-value money line of -104. The oddsmakers are offering over 105½ receiving yards at -110, with some offering 106½ receiving yards at -112 and higher. At those prices, the over is no longer an attractive option despite the average projection coming in higher. Instead, you should look to bet the under if his receiving yards gets to 109½ or above. At that level, the value is there to justify the play.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here are four more player props that are good values at their current price before kick off.

Cam Akers, under 64½ rushing yards

Akers missed most of the regular season and his return in the postseason has been without much fanfare. He’s produced 55, 48 and 48 rushing yards in three playoff games and is set to face a Bengals defense that was slightly above average at stopping opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage (17 percent). Cincinnati was also in the top half of the league at stopping the run per Football Outsiders after adjusting for strength of schedule. For a rusher that has only been successful — defined here as increasing the odds the team will score — on a third of his carries, it is hard to be optimistic he will have a big game Sunday. For context, the other running backs in the postseason have been successful on 44 percent of rushes combined.

The average projection for Akers is 14 carries for 55 rushing yards, which puts his chances of going under 64½ at over 69 percent, which equates to a -226 money line.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Boyd, over 40½ receiving yards

The health of Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is in doubt, opening the door for Boyd to fill the void on passes thrown near or in the middle of the field. Uzomah’s most targeted area was on the right side of the field, similar to Boyd. Boyd also has the same flexibility as Uzomah on the left side.

According to his average projections, five catches for 60 yards, Boyd has a 67 percent chance to go over 40½ receiving yards, which is equivalent to a money line of -200.

Joe Burrow to throw at least one interception

Burrow has thrown at least one interception in 11 of 19 games this season, including one in each of the past two postseason games. The Rams defense ranks 12th in pass coverage per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Plus, the player projections suggest Burrow has a 59 percent chance to throw at least one interception Sunday, which implies a fair-value money line of -140.

This is where you need to shop around for price. Oddsmakers are offering this prop at a price that ranges between -125 and -140, with the better prices obviously providing a higher expectation than those closer to the fair-value line. Anything worse than -150 is a bad value, but -140 or better looks promising.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Burrow o0.5 interceptions Expected return per $1 wagered -125 $0.06 -135 $0.03 -140 $0.01 -150 $-0.02

Matthew Stafford, first touchdown scored

This is a long shot for those with bigger bankrolls but the price justifies the risk. Stafford has run the ball in the end zone twice this season, accounting for around three percent of the Rams offensive touchdowns during the regular season and playoffs combined. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence is the only quarterback to score a rushing touchdown against Cincinnati this season but the Bengals defense gave up 4.6 yards per rush to quarterbacks in the red zone this season, the fourth-worst rate of 2021, including the playoffs. The fair-value money line on this prop is approximately +2800 and this is being offered at +4000 or better, which implies a one-fourth of one percent chance of occurring.