But in Super Bowls there are often overlooked player who can make an impact. Let’s look at a few who could steal the spotlight Sunday.

Eric Weddle, Rams safety: Weddle has every reason to be overlooked. He came out of a two-year retirement to join the Rams at the beginning of the playoffs. Now, he’s one of the most interesting and unexpected story lines in the Super Bowl.

He was initially filling in for injured safeties, but the Rams felt good enough about what they saw from Weddle. Even though Taylor Rapp is now healthy, the third-year safety will be backing up the 37-year old Weddle Sunday.

Weddle has done an exceptional job since returning. He became increasingly important with each passing game. He had four tackles in the divisional round game against the Arizona Cardinals, and then in the NFC championship, he managed nine tackles.

For the Super Bowl, he’s one of the most important players on the Rams defense. Coach Sean McVay decided to give him the green dot in his helmet. That means he is the only one to hear the defensive calls, and it’s his job to line everyone up.

Evan McPherson, Bengals kicker: McPherson was the only place-kicker drafted in 2021. In the playoffs, he’s made 12 of 12 field goals, many of them in key, critical parts of games. During the regular season, he was 28 of 33.

He becomes more valuable if this Super Bowl is a low-scoring game. Naturally, when you go against an offense as good as the Rams and a quarterback as good as Matthew Stafford, you would rather have touchdown drives than field goals. But Super Bowls can be tricky. Look at the Rams in their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots three years ago — they basically had no offense.

McPherson gives Bengals Coach Zac Taylor a sense of comfort; if he gets in scoring position, he knows he can get points.

Cam Akers, Rams running back: Akers had 625 yards as a rookie and this was supposed to be his breakout season in his second year. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles tendon in July and missed all but one game in the regular season.

The Rams have been cautious using him in the playoffs. He had 32, 58 and 30 snaps in his three games. That has limited his production, which is why he has turned in only 55, 48 and 48 yards in the three postseason outings.

The run game is vital to the Rams offense and with an extra bye week to get ready, it will be fascinating to see how McVay uses Akers. He is one of the better young backs in the league, and maybe this will be his breakout game.

D.J. Reader, Bengals defensive tackle: Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are Cincinnati’s primary pass-rushers, and they are both very good. They combined for 21½ sacks during the regular season. But Reader could be a vital part of this game.

The interior of the Rams offensive line isn’t great. During the playoffs, they had problems with inside pass rushers. Reader may not be a sack guy — he only had two sacks during the regular season — but he could put pressure on Stafford and cause problems. Clearly, he will have single blocking and could be a big sleeper in this game.

Darious Williams, Rams cornerback: Williams lines up on the opposite side of Ramsey, and he played well enough this season that a lot of people league think he’ll get more than $10 million a year in free agency. Though he didn’t get an interception this year, he had 71 tackles.

The expectation is Ramsey will matchup most of the game with Chase. That puts Williams in position to get a lot of action. Some of his coverage stats haven’t been great. He had 55 of 86 completions against him, but he only gave up three touchdowns. This will be a good showcase for him as he prepares to enter free agency.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals wide receiver: Even though he’s considered one of the better slot receivers in the game, Boyd has become a little bit of forgotten man. That’s largely because of Chase and Tee Higgins. But if Burrow is looking for a quick option in the face of the Rams’ unforgiving pass rush, Boyd could be in for a big Super Bowl.